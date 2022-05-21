Florida WR Reddicks discusses West Virginia football offer
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 2023 wide receiver Tastean Reddicks has been talking to West Virginia since the beginning of his junior year but that communication finally paid off with a scholarship offer.
Reddicks, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, had long been interested in the Mountaineers led by the efforts of former assistant Travis Trickett.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news