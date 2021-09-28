Florida WR Waseem adds West Virginia offer, takes virtual tour
Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange 2023 wide receiver Asaad Waseem is only starting to get to get to know what the West Virginia football program has to offer.
But the 5-foot-11, 167-pounder, has liked what he has heard and seen thus far.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news