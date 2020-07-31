Neal Brown has three double-digit win seasons under his belt as a head coach, but his biggest accomplishment to date could come in the response to what has unfolded at West Virginia.

For the first time since 2015, Brown will be without his defensive coordinator Vic Koenning after the veteran assistant and the Mountaineers football program agreed to mutually separate. The decision was made after allegations of insensitive actions by safety Kerry Martin led to a thorough investigation.