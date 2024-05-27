Former Mountaineer and current Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in his coaching career.

Mazzulla and the Celtics completed a sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Monday, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2022 and for the 22nd time in franchise history.

Mazzulla has been the Celtics head coach since the start of 2022-2023 season and is 121-43 through his first two regular seasons as the head man of the Celtics. The Celtics returned to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season, losing to the Miami Heat in seven games last season, before dispatching the Pacers in four games this season.

The Celtics won game one in overtime, before they won game two by a commanding 16 points. The Celtics hit the road for games three and four, having fourth-quarter comeback wins in both games, winning the fourth game, 105-102.

Mazzulla, played for WVU during their 2010 Final Four run. Mazzulla then was an assistant coach at West Virginia’s Glenville State, before he was an assistant at Fairmont State. In 2016, Mazzulla was an assistant coach in the NBA G-league, before he returned to be the head coach of Fairmont State for two seasons.

Mazzulla was an assistant coach with the Celtics following that stint, and then was named the interim head coach and then full-time head coach during the 2022-2023 season.