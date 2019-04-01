Four-star DL Neal interested in making visit to WVU
Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep nose guard Westley Neal admittedly doesn’t know much about the West Virginia program yet. Even after receiving a scholarship offer he is still in the process of sorting things out when it comes to the Mountaineers.
But after a conversation with tight ends coach Travis Trickett, there is definite interest in finding out even more about the program as soon as possible.
Likely on a visit before too long.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news