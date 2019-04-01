Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star DL Neal interested in making visit to WVU

Pbaff1gds0kgdbehkwxl
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep nose guard Westley Neal admittedly doesn’t know much about the West Virginia program yet. Even after receiving a scholarship offer he is still in the process of sorting things out when it comes to the Mountaineers.

But after a conversation with tight ends coach Travis Trickett, there is definite interest in finding out even more about the program as soon as possible.

Likely on a visit before too long.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}