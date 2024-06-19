Four-star DT Amir Leonard-Jean Charles is officially off the board.

Charles, the No. 28-ranked defensive tackle in the nation out of Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee, picked West Virginia. Texas and Syracuse were also finalists for the 6-foot-4, 305-plus-pounder.

The Mountaineers run in Charles' family. His mother is a West Virginia alum and the four-star DL still has strong ties in and around the state.

"They won me over because of my relationship with Coach Jackson," Charles told Rivals of his decision to pledge to West Virginia. "Me and Coach Jackson would talk a lot and he would come down to Tennessee, to see the family, and really to hang out with us. In that time, we really made a connection."

"It was a crazy difficult decision, and to be honest, playing for either of those programs is an honor and privilege that as an athlete you just cannot overlook, but that connection to West Virginia runs deep in my heart," he added. "Seeing my mom smile and tear up because she understands what that means, hearing my dad tell me that I made the right decision because he understands what that means …it doesn’t get any better…West Virginia, Country Road, I'm coming home!"