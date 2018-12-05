Four WVU players to play in Reese's Senior Bowl
SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
Four West Virginia football players have accepted invitations to play in this year's Reese's Senior Bowl.
Quarterback Will Grier, wide receiver David Sills, tight end Trevon Wesco and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste will all represent the Mountaineers during this year’s Senior Bowl which will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This year's game will be televised on the NFL Network.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is played annually and features top NFL Draft prospects from around the country who have completed their college eligibility.
Grier finished the regular season with 3,864 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Overall, the fifth-year senior has thrown for 7,354 yards with 71 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his two years as West Virginia’s starter.
QB @willgrier_ from @WVUFootball has officially accepted his invitation to the 70th Reese’s Senior Bowl! #SeniorBowl #CompeteAndConnect #NFLTraditionInMobile pic.twitter.com/BYFETPOQaO— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 5, 2018
Sills capped off the 2018 regular season with 896 receiving yards on 61 receptions with 15 touchdowns. His 35 career touchdown catches rank second all-time at West Virginia behind Stedman Bailey (41).
WR David Sills V @DS5_ from @WVUFootball has officially accepted his invitation to the 70th Reese’s Senior Bowl! #SeniorBowl #CompeteAndConnect #NFLTraditionInMobile pic.twitter.com/YJTIakgDKm— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 5, 2018
Wesco had a breakout season for the Mountaineers in an offense that began to utilize the tight end position more. The Martinsburg, W.Va. native made his presence known in both the passing and rushing attacks, serving as a key blocker on the line and receiving threat in the passing game as he finished the regular season with 24 receptions for 352 yards and one touchdown.
FB/TE Trevon Wesco @twesco12 from @WVUFootball has officially accepted his invitation to the 70th Reese’s Senior Bowl! #SeniorBowl #CompeteAndConnect #NFLTraditionInMobile pic.twitter.com/47Z7P070qe— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 5, 2018
Cajuste has anchored West Virginia's offensive line during the past couple seasons and has started 20 total games during his time with the Mountaineers.
OL Yodny Cajuste @Yc_rich4ever from @WVUFootball has officially accepted his invitation to the 70th Reese’s Senior Bowl! #SeniorBowl #CompeteAndConnect #NFLTraditionInMobile pic.twitter.com/qJwVcDQh2l— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 5, 2018
Enter the contest by clicking on the following link and choosing to subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=VideoGlide