Four West Virginia football players have accepted invitations to play in this year's Reese's Senior Bowl.

Quarterback Will Grier, wide receiver David Sills, tight end Trevon Wesco and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste will all represent the Mountaineers during this year’s Senior Bowl which will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This year's game will be televised on the NFL Network.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is played annually and features top NFL Draft prospects from around the country who have completed their college eligibility.

Grier finished the regular season with 3,864 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Overall, the fifth-year senior has thrown for 7,354 yards with 71 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his two years as West Virginia’s starter.