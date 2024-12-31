Kekoura Tarnue announces return to West Virginia for 2025 season

West Virginia safety Kekoura Tarnue announced he will return to WVU for the 2025 season.

"Got some unfinished business. Back for one more," Tarnue said in a post to social media.

Tarnue played in all 13 games for WVU this past season, totaling 35 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Tarnue will be very familiar with new WVU defensive coordinator Zac Alley, as he played under Alley at Jacksonville State in 2023. There, Tarnue finished with 53 tackles, a pair of TFLs, and three interceptions.

Tarnue is able to have another year of eligibility due to a recent ruling that allows players who played at junior colleges to not have those years of eligibility used against them. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was at the center of the ruling.

Before playing at Jax State, Tarnue spent two seasons at the junior college level prior to the 2023 season.

This past season, Tarnue graded out to a 63.8 overall grade on defense, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2023, under Alley, Tarnue finished the season with a 79.2 overall grade on defense.