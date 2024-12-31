Rodriguez Announces Scott as Running Backs Coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (December 31, 2024) - West Virginia University coach Rich Rodriguez has announced that Chad Scott has been rehired as the running backs coach for the Mountaineer football program.

“I have an appreciation and respect for the job that Chad has done here at West Virginia,” Rodriguez said. “He brings a high level of energy and has a history of building relationships and developing players. I look forward to having him as a member of our staff.”

Scott has been on the WVU staff for the past six years, overseeing the running backs. He also served as the offensive coordinator for 2023-24, and was the co-offensive coordinator for his first three seasons, and the run-game coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the WVU rushing offense was among the best in the nation, ranking No. 9 among Power Four. Jahiem White, CJ Donaldson Jr. and Garrett Greene were one of the two FBS backfields to each rush for more than 600 yards in the regular season. The offense produced 11 games of more than 140 yards rushing and six with more than 200 yards, including four of the last six games. Since 2022, the Mountaineers have produced 140 or more rushing yards in 27 of 29 games.

West Virginia finished with 2,976 rushing yards in 2023, ranking No. 1 among Power Five schools. In Big 12 games, WVU was the only school to finish with more than 2,000 rushing yards (2,211), led the league in rushing yards per game (245.67) and tied for No. 1 in rushing touchdowns (24).

In 2022, West Virginia’s running game averaged 171.5 yards per game as Scott built a strong unit of depth and consistency. Running backs Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr., Donaldson and Jaylen Anderson combined for 1,793 yards and 18 touchdowns.

In 2021, running back Leddie Brown finished with more than 1,000 yards rushing for the second straight season (1,065) and a team-high 14 offensive touchdowns.

In 2020, the Mountaineers had the most improved offense in the country in terms of total yards. Their running game improved production by more than 60 yards per game, more than 90 yards of total offense and almost seven points a game.

Scott also served stints at North Carolina (TE/Hybrids/2016-18), Kentucky (RB/2013-14), Texas Tech (RB/2010-12) and Troy (RB/2007-09).

In 2018, the Tar Heel offense ranked No. 31 nationally in total offense, averaging 442.1 yards per game.

He spent three seasons at Texas Tech from 2010-12, with his running backs making a significant contribution to the offense. The Red Raiders rushed for 135.7 yards per game and scored 52 rushing touchdowns during his three seasons. TTU’s primary running backs averaged 5.0 yards per attempt. In 2012, Tech averaged 139.9 yards per game rushing with three backs each rushing for more than 400 yards

At Troy from 2007-09, Scott helped lead the Trojans to three consecutive Sun Belt Conference Championships and a pair of appearances in the New Orleans Bowl.

A native of Plant City, Florida, Scott began his collegiate playing career at Kentucky before transferring to North Carolina, where he lettered in 2003 and 2005. He earned first-team All-ACC honors from ESPN.com after rushing for 796 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. Scott made his first career start as a Tar Heel against No. 4 Miami and rushed for a career-high 175 yards on 25 carries and scored twice in a 31-28 victory.

Scott spent time in the National Football League with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers before returning to his alma mater in 2006 as a graduate assistant video analyst.

He graduated from UNC in 2004 with a degree in sociology. He is married to the former Shambrica Jones, who played basketball at Kentucky. The couple has a daughter, Kori, and a son, Jakobe.