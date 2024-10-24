Game Preview: West Virginia football at Arizona

In our game preview, we explore key stats and insights, provide a depth chart, share our video breakdown, and offer details on where to watch the game.

West Virginia will travel to Arizona for a prime-time Big 12 meeting with both teams looking to get back to .500 on the season. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for kick-off.

NOTES:

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is in his sixth season atop the Mountaineers football program and has gone 34-33 in Morgantown during that time. Overall, Brown is 69-49 as a head coach in his tenth season in that role.

--WVU is 5-10 in games played on Oct. 26, including 2-6 on the road. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2013 at Kansas State (L 12-35).

--This is the first time that West Virginia has played at Arizona.

--Overall, the Mountaineers are 30-11 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.

--West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 22 of the last 23 games, dating back to 2022.

--West Virginia has reached 100 yards on the ground 41 times in the Neal Brown era.

--Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 101-15 when winning the turnover battle.

--he Mountaineers are ranked No. 5 nationally for fewest penalty yards per game and No. 10 in fewest penalties per game-

-Since 1980, West Virginia has been 216-30-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. During the 1990s, West Virginia was 43-4 when scoring 30 or more points in a contest and was 40-2-1 in the ‘80s when reaching that mark. WVU is 133- 25 since 2000 when scoring 30 points or more in a contest.

--The FS1 broadcast of the Arizona game marks the 332th network television game for WVU. All-time, the Mountaineers are 174-156-1 in nationally televised games.

-The 2024 roster consists of 125 players from 24 different states and three foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1) and Liberia (1). Leading the way are West Virginia (28), Ohio (17), Pennsylvania (14), Florida (13), Georgia (8), Maryland (7), Virginia (5), South Carolina (4), Kentucky (3), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Illinois (2), Oklahoma (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

--Ten true freshmen have seen action for the Mountaineers in 2024: Clay Ash (RB), Makai Byerson (DL), Trae'von Dunbar (RB), Ric'Darious Farmer (WR), Nate Gabriel (DL), Zae Jennings (SPEAR), Curtis Jones Jr. (LB), Elijah Kinsler (DL), Keyshawn Robinson (S) and Jack Sammarco (TE).

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), DC-OLB Jordan Lesley (Press Box), Co-DC-Secondary ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), QB Tyler Allen (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and OLB Victor Cabral (Field).

--Dating back to the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, West Virginia has made 19 bowl appearances in the last 22 years, missing only the 2013, 2019, and 2022 seasons.

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2024 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 481 plays, 287 on the ground and 194 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 1,415 yards, an average of 4.9 yards per carry and 14 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 1,432 yards, 11 touchdowns and an average of 13.1 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 2,847 yards of total offense, 25 touchdowns, an average of 5.9 yards per play and an average of 28.4 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 80 first downs by the run and 69 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 202.1 yards per game on the ground, 204.6 yards per game passing and 406.7 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 217 plays and have gained 1,371 yards for a 6.3 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 153 plays for 823 yards and a 5.4 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 90 plays for 585 yards and a 6.5 average gain. West Virginia has run 21 plays on fourth down for 68 yards and a 3.2 average.

--WVU’s touchdowns have come eight times on first down (5 rush/3 pass), 10 times on second down (8 rush/2 pass), six times on third down (0 rush/6 pass) and one time on fourth down (1 rush/0 pass).