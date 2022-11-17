In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (4-6) host Kansas State (7-3) in a Big 12 Conference matchup with bowl hopes in the balance. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

--Neal Brown is in his fourth season atop the West Virginia football program with a record of 21-24. Overall, Brown has a 56-40 record as a head coach.

--West Virginia is 15th all-time in wins.

--WVU is 6-9 in games played on Nov. 19,

including 3-3 in games played at home. The first time that West Virginia played on Nov. 19, was in 1902 when the Mountaineers lost, 23-0, to Washington & Jefferson in Washington, Pennsylvania. The last time WVU played on Nov. 19 was in 2016 against Oklahoma (L 56-28).

--West Virginia is 4-3 all-time in Morgantown against Kansas State.

--West Virginia is 96-14 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

--This will be the 308th nationally televised game for West Virginia. All-time, the Mountaineers are 159-147-1 in nationally televised games.

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 208-25-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 67-7 when hitting the 40-point plateau, and WVU is 197-7 all-time when scoring 40 or more points in a game.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 323 plays and have gained 1,806 yards for a 5.6 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 243 plays for 1,400 yards and a 5.8 aver-age. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 152 plays for 755 yards and a 5.0 average gain.West Virginia has run 26 plays on fourth down for 131 yards and a 5.0 average.

—WVU’s touchdowns have come 15 times on first down (9 rush/6 pass), 14 times on second down (6 rush/8 pass), six times on third down (4 rush/2 pass) and two times on fourth down (1 rush/1 pass).

—Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2022 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 744 plays, 370 on the ground and 374 through the air.

—The rushing game has totaled 1,655 yards, an average of 4.5 yards per carry and 20 touch-downs. The passing attack has totaled 2,437 yards, 17 touchdowns and an average of 10.7 yards per completion.

—Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 4,092 yards of total offense, 37 touchdowns, an average of 5.5 yards per play and an average of 31.2 points per game. Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 92 first downs by the run and 118 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 165.5 yards per game on theground, 243.7 yards per game passing and 409.2 yards per game of total offense

--Coaching staff assignments: Matt Moore (AHC-OL/Field); Graham Harrell (OC-QB/Press Box); Chad Scott (Run Game Coord.-RB/Field); Jordan Lesley (DC-OLB/Field); ShaDon Brown (Co-DC-DBs/Field); Jeff Koonz (ST Coordinator-ILB/Field); Andrew Jackson (DL/Press Box); Sean Reagan (TE/Press Box); Tony Washington (WR/Field); Dontae Wright (S/Press Box).

--West Virginia has gone to a bowl game in 18 of the last 20 years. The Mountaineers are one of 15 Power 5 schools to accomplish that feat: Georgia (20), Oklahoma (20), Wisconsin (20), Clemson (19), Florida (19), LSU (19), Ohio State (19), Oklahoma State (19), Virginia Tech (19), Alabama (18), Auburn (18), Florida State (18), Iowa (18), Oregon (18) and West Virginia (18).

--Twelve true freshmen have played for the Mountaineers in 2022: Derek Berlitz (DLB), Aric Burton (BAN), Raleigh Collins III (S), CJ Donaldson (RB), Mumu Bin-Wahad (CB), Trey Lathan (LB), Nicco Marchiol (QB), Asani Redwood (DL), Jacolby Spells (CB), Oliver Straw (P), Keaton Thomas (DB) and Jarel Williams (WR).