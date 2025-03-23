Report: Bradley set to be named West Virginia inside WRs coach

West Virginia has found their next inside wide receivers coach in Logan Bradley per a report.
FootballScoop initially reported the news.
Bradley had been at Auburn where he worked as an offensive analyst with the tight ends at Auburn.
The Texas native also spent time at Liberty and is set to replace former inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart.
