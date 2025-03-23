Inside the rankings: West Virginia football 2026 class

How does Rivals.com come up with their point system for the rankings? We look at that as well as where the Mountaineers got to where they've already gotten.

West Virginia has 2 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class so far and is currently ranked 66th nationally. WVSports.com take a closer look at the recruiting rankings and how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

First, let's explain the process: Players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals.com Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospect receives 120, a 5.8 ranked prospect receives 105 and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points and so on until you get to +3 bonus points at the end of the 250.

Those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So, if a school has 25 commits, Rivals.com will only counting the top 20 for ranking purposes.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.