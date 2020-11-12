WVSports - Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. TCU

In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (4-3) heads back home looking to rebound against TCU (3-3) in a critical Big 12 Conference contest. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--Neal Brown is in his second season atop the West Virginia football program after a 5-7 campaign in his first year. Overall, Brown has a 44-26 record as a head coach.

--West Virginia is 15th all-time in wins.

--The Mountaineers are WVU is 12-6 in games played on Nov. 14, including 7-2 at home. The last time WVU played on Nov. 14 at home was against Texas, a 38-20 win, in 2015.

--West Virginia is 267-185-19 all-time in the month of November with a record of 140-68-8 at home .

--This is the 282nd nationally broadcast game for the program. The Mountaineers are 147-133-1 in those previous contests.

--West Virginia is No. 6 nationally in total defense permitting 271.0 yards per game. The Mountaineers are also No. 7 nationally in interceptions with 9.

--West Virginia and Clemson are the only two Power 5 schools ranked in the Top 20 in seven different defensive categories, including three in the Top 10.

--The Mountaineers defensive unit ranks No. 19 in rushing defense (109.4), No. 20 in scoring defense (19.4), No. 21 in pass efficiency defense (114.13), No. 22 in sacks (3.00), No. 24 in tackles for loss (7.7) and No. 34 in third down defense (.356).

--The offense is ranked No. 17 in first-down offense (166), No. 24 in passing offense (296.3) and No. 30 nationally in total offense (449.9)

--Coaching staff assignments: Matt Moore (AHC-OL/Field), Gerad Parker (OC-WR/Press Box), Chad Scott (Co-OC-RB/Field), Jordan Lesley (Defensive Lead-DL/Field), Jahmile Addae (Defensive Lead-CB/Field), Jeff Koonz (ST Coordinator-ILB/Field), Jeff Casteel (OLB/Press Box), Sean Reagan (QB/Press Box), Travis Trickett (TE-IR/Field), Dontae Wright (S/Press Box)

--West Virginia is 39-39 in Big 12 Conference games but 47-42 all-time against teams from the Big 12 Conference.

--West Virginia is 92-14 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

--The Mountaineers have gone to a bowl game in 16 of the last 18 years.

--West Virginia has 109 players from 20 different states.

--West Virginia has 19 fifth-year seniors and 18 players that have already graduated.

--In 2020 the makeup of the offensive roster includes offensive roster includes 12 true freshmen, 10 redshirt freshmen, three sophomores, 11 redshirt sophomores, five juniors, five redshirt juniors and seven redshirt seniors. The total offensive personnel includes five quarterbacks, eight running backs, 17 wide receivers, four tight ends/fullbacks and 19 offensive linemen.

--In 2020 the makeup of the defensive roster includes 10 freshmen, 11 redshirt freshmen, four sophomores, three redshirt sophomores, four juniors, eight redshirt juniors, two seniors and nine redshirt seniors. The total defensive personnel for 2020 includes 14 defensive linemen, nine linebackers, 11 cornerbacks, two spears, five bandits and 10 safeties.

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 205-22-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 65-6 when hitting the 40-point plateau, and WVU is 195-6 all-time when scoring at least 40 or more points in a game.

--A total of 15 true freshmen have played for West Virginia during the 2020 season: Sam Brown (WR), Lanell Carr (DL), Jairo Faverus (SP), Garrett Greene (QB), Charles Finley (TE), Zach Frazier (OL), Sean Martin (DL), Chris Mayo (OL), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Daryl Porter Jr. (CB), Taurus Simmons (BAN), Reese Smith (WR), A'Varius Sparrow (RB), James Thomas (LB) and Jordan White (OL).

-- Over the last five years, West Virginia has produced 123 takeaways, good for No. 20 nationally and tied for No. 11 among Power 5 schools.

--West Virginia has run a total of 561 plays in 2020 with 269 coming on the ground and 292 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 1,075 yards, an average of 4.0 yards per carry and 14 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 2,074 yards, 11 touchdowns and an average of 10.9 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 3,149 yards of total offense, 25 touchdowns, an average of 5. yards per play and an average of 30.1 points per game

--The Mountaineers offense has gained 59 first downs by the run and 91 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 153.6 yards per game on the ground, 296.3 yards per game passing for 449.9 yards per game of total offense.



