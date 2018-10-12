Game Preview: WVU vs. Iowa State
Series: West Virginia leads 5-1
Last meeting: 2017: WVU 20 ISU 16
Television: 7 p.m., FS1, Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst), Holly Sonders (sideline)
No. 6 West Virginia (5-0, 3-0) will hit the road to take on Iowa State (2-3, 1-2) in a primetime Big 12 Conference matchup between the two.
The Mountaineers have started undefeated in the conference knocking off Kansas State, Texas Tech and Kansas while the Cyclones are coming off a 48-42 win on the road over No. 25 Oklahoma State.
It’s a series that West Virginia has controlled between the two since joining the league in 2012, with the Mountaineers winning five of the six meetings including a 3-0 mark in Ames.
Iowa State is coached by Matt Campbell who has helped to turn around the football program during his three years leading the team. He was hired by the Cyclones after a successful stint at Toledo and although he was 3-9 in his first year and then Iowa State then followed that up with an 8-5 campaign.
This season the Cyclones have started 2-3, but those three losses are to Oklahoma, TCU and Iowa by a combined 23-points. Close games have been a staple under Campbell, with eight losses over the past two seasons that have been 10-points or less with an average margin of defeat of only six points.
Sixth year senior quarterback Kyle Kempt was injured in the season opener and his status is up in the air for this weekend against West Virginia but the Cyclones still have some exciting options under center. Freshman Brock Purdy is coming off a highly impressive performance in the win over Oklahoma State accounting for over 400 yards and five touchdowns after entering the game after the second series.
A true dual-threat option, Purdy brought the Cyclones offense to life scoring a season high in points while his 318 yards passing were the fourth best effort in school history for a freshman.
In the backfield, junior David Montgomery returns as the focal point in the backfield with 334 yards and three touchdowns but he missed the game against Oklahoma State. His return is unclear at this stage but he is one of the top running backs in the league and has lost one fumble in two years.
If he doesn’t play the Cyclones will use a combination of players along with the legs of Purdy who led the team in rushing against the Cowboys with 83 yards and a touchdown.
Hakeem Butler returns as the leading receiver for Iowa State and has already caught 18 passes for 372 yards and four touchdowns, the two latter stats representing team highs. The receiving lead is Deshaunte Jones who has hauled in 25 passes for 196 yards and a score.
The Iowa State defense has continued to play well after a turnaround last year holding opponents to 24.4 points and 357.4 yards per game. The group has been disruptive behind the line of scrimmage ranking ninth nationally with 8.8 tackles for loss per game and broke a school record with 16 of those such stops in the win over Oklahoma State.
The group has been particularly stingy in the second half allowing only 7.6 points over the last 16 games. West Virginia in 2016 is the last team that has rushed for over 200-yards against the unit.
Iowa State returns a number of players from last season’s team but newcomer safety Greg Eisworth leads the team in tackles with 41 stops and three tackles for loss. The Cyclones also return both of their cornerbacks from a season ago led by Brian Peavy who has five interceptions in his career.
The game is scheduled to be televised at 7 p.m. on FS1.
West Virginia Depth Chart:
OFFENSE:
QB: 7 Will Grier, (r-Sr.), 17 Jack Allison, (r-So.)
RB: 4 Kennedy McKoy (Jr.) or 32 Martell Pettaway (Jr.) or 20 Alec Sinkfield (r-Fr) or 4 Leddie Brown (Fr.)
FB: 42 Logan Thimons, (r-So.), 41 Elijah Drummond, (r-So.)
TE/H: 88 Trevon Wesco, (r-Sr.), 84 Jovani Haskins, (r-So.)
X WR: 8 Marcus Simms, (Jr.), 82 Dominique Maiden, (Sr.)
Y WR: 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.), 16 William Crest, (r-Sr.)
Z WR: 13 David Sills V, (Sr.), 1 T.J. Simmons, (r-So.)
LT: 55 Yodny Cajuste, (r-Sr.), 72 Kelby Wickline, (r-Jr.)
LG: 73 Josh Sills, (r-So.), 57 Michael Brown, (r-Jr.)
C: 79 Matt Jones, (r-Jr.), 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, (r-So.)
RG: 65 Isaiah Hardy, (Sr.), 58 Joe Brown, (r-Jr.)
RT: 53 Colton McKivitz, (r-Jr.), 76 Chase Behrndt, (r-So.)
DEFENSE:
DE: 5 Ezekiel Rose, (Sr.) or 46 Reese Donahue, (Jr.)
NT: 40 Kenny Bigelow, (Sr.), 56 Darius Stills, (So.)
DE: 12 Jabril Robinson, (r-Sr.), 55 Dante Stills, (Fr.)
SAM LB: 9 JoVanni Stewart, (Jr.), 34 Shea Campbell, (r-Jr.)
MIKE LB: 10 Dylan Tonkery, (r-So.), 45 Adam Hensley, (Jr.)
WILL LB: 11 David Long, Jr. (r-Jr.), 35 Josh Chandler, (Fr.)
SPUR: 6 Dravon Askew-Henry, (r-Sr.), 26 Deamonte Lindsay, (r-Jr.)
BS: 16 Toyous Avery, (r-Sr.), 39 Dante Bonamico, (r-So.)
FS: 2 Kenny Robinson, (So.), 29 Sean Mahone, (r-So.)
LCB: 28 Keith Washington, (r-Jr.), 24 Hakeem Bailey, (r-Jr.)
RCB: 4 Josh Norwood, (Jr.), 1 Derrek Pitts, (So.)
SPECIAL TEAMS:
K: 30 Evan Staley (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
P: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.)
LS: 64 Rex Sunahara, (r-Jr.), 51 Kyle Poland, (r-So.)
H: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
KO: 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
PR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.), 13 David Sills, V, (Sr.)
KOR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.) 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.)
NOTES:
--This year marks the 127th year of West Virginia football with the Mountaineers currently sitting in 14th place all-time in wins in college football.
--West Virginia is 14-13 in October under head coach Dana Holgorsen and 6-9 on the road.
--West Virginia is 5-1 all-time against Iowa State.
--Since 2000, West Virginia is 117-15 when scoring more than 30 points and 60-4 when scoring more than 40 points in a game.
--The Mountaineers are 84-11 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.
--In the Holgorsen era, WVU has produced 88 games with 300 or more yards, 68 games with 400 or more yards, 37 games with more than 500 yards and 18 with more than 600 yards.
--Under Holgorsen West Virginia has scored 30 or more points in 63 games, 40 or more points in 32 games, 50 or more points in 11 games and 60 or more points three times.
--West Virginia has scored on 31 of their 56 drives this season, including 27 touchdowns. The Mountaineers are 20-23 in the red zone with 17 touchdowns.
--West Virginia is No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 4 nationally in third down conversion percentage by converting 57-percent (33/58) through four games.
--The 2018 roster consists of 122 players from 22 different states.
--A total of 25 players have seen their first on-the-field action at West Virginia: Jack Allison (QB), Charlie Benton (LB), Kenny Bigelow (DL), E.J. Brown (S), Joe Brown (OL), Leddie Brown (RB), Jacob Buccigrossi (OL), Shea Campbell (LB), Josh Chandler (LB), Zach Davis (OL), Isaiah Esdale (WR), Jovani Haskins (TE), Luke Hogan (K), Ricky Johns (WR), Exree Loe (LB), Rashon Lusane (S), Josh Norwood (CB), Jabril Robinson (DL), T.J. Simmons (WR), Alec Sinkfield (RB), Dante Stills (DL), Brenon Thrift (DL), Tyler Thurmond (OL), Keith Washington (CB), Brady Watson (RB)
--Coaching staff assignments: AHC/DC/LB Tony Gibson (field), OC/QB Jake Spavital (field), CB Doug Belk (press box), WR Tyron Carrier (field), S Matt Caponi (field), TE/FB Dan Gerberry (press box), RB Marquel Blackwell (field), LB/ST Mark Scott (press box), DL Bruce Tall (press box), OL Joe Wickline (field)
--West Virginia has run a total of 353 plays, 172 on the ground and 181 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 811 yards for an average of 4.7 yards per carry and six touchdowns. The passing game was accounted for 1,823 yards and 21 touchdowns. The offense is averaging 7.5 yards per play.
--West Virginia has gained 43 first downs by the run and 80 via the pass. The Mountaineers are averaging 162.2 yards per game on the ground and 364.6 through the air for 526.8 yards of total offense.
POINTS TO CLICK:
--Be patient. West Virginia is going to be challenged yet again to be patient on the offensive side in order to drive the field and extend drives. Iowa State is going to make the Mountaineers pick up small chunks on the ground and throw into drop back coverage as the offense will need to not attempt to force the issue.
--Establish the run. This was a challenge for West Virginia a week ago, especially in the red zone where the Mountaineers had 12 carries for 22 yards and six negative runs. Iowa State is going to show a light box at times and the challenge will be for West Virginia to make them pay after rushing the ball effectively the past two years.
--Contain the freshman quarterback. The defense is going to have the difficult task of likely facing yet another quarterback that has the ability to extend plays with his feet and make throws with his arm. Brock Purdy is coming off an historic debut against Oklahoma State and the Mountaineers must continue to have success on defense. The Mountaineers can't afford to let him out of the pocket and it will be interesting to see when Gibson elects to blitz.
--Turnovers. West Virginia is going to need to take care of the football after four turnovers against Kansas including three in the red zone. On the road in a hostile environment, the Mountaineers can't afford to give away opportunities and come away empty handed. West Virginia has to take care of the football and that will be especially important in the red zone.
