Series: West Virginia leads 5-1

Last meeting: 2017: WVU 20 ISU 16

Television: 7 p.m., FS1, Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst), Holly Sonders (sideline)





No. 6 West Virginia (5-0, 3-0) will hit the road to take on Iowa State (2-3, 1-2) in a primetime Big 12 Conference matchup between the two.

The Mountaineers have started undefeated in the conference knocking off Kansas State, Texas Tech and Kansas while the Cyclones are coming off a 48-42 win on the road over No. 25 Oklahoma State.

It’s a series that West Virginia has controlled between the two since joining the league in 2012, with the Mountaineers winning five of the six meetings including a 3-0 mark in Ames.

Iowa State is coached by Matt Campbell who has helped to turn around the football program during his three years leading the team. He was hired by the Cyclones after a successful stint at Toledo and although he was 3-9 in his first year and then Iowa State then followed that up with an 8-5 campaign.

This season the Cyclones have started 2-3, but those three losses are to Oklahoma, TCU and Iowa by a combined 23-points. Close games have been a staple under Campbell, with eight losses over the past two seasons that have been 10-points or less with an average margin of defeat of only six points.

Sixth year senior quarterback Kyle Kempt was injured in the season opener and his status is up in the air for this weekend against West Virginia but the Cyclones still have some exciting options under center. Freshman Brock Purdy is coming off a highly impressive performance in the win over Oklahoma State accounting for over 400 yards and five touchdowns after entering the game after the second series.

A true dual-threat option, Purdy brought the Cyclones offense to life scoring a season high in points while his 318 yards passing were the fourth best effort in school history for a freshman.

In the backfield, junior David Montgomery returns as the focal point in the backfield with 334 yards and three touchdowns but he missed the game against Oklahoma State. His return is unclear at this stage but he is one of the top running backs in the league and has lost one fumble in two years.

If he doesn’t play the Cyclones will use a combination of players along with the legs of Purdy who led the team in rushing against the Cowboys with 83 yards and a touchdown.

Hakeem Butler returns as the leading receiver for Iowa State and has already caught 18 passes for 372 yards and four touchdowns, the two latter stats representing team highs. The receiving lead is Deshaunte Jones who has hauled in 25 passes for 196 yards and a score.

The Iowa State defense has continued to play well after a turnaround last year holding opponents to 24.4 points and 357.4 yards per game. The group has been disruptive behind the line of scrimmage ranking ninth nationally with 8.8 tackles for loss per game and broke a school record with 16 of those such stops in the win over Oklahoma State.

The group has been particularly stingy in the second half allowing only 7.6 points over the last 16 games. West Virginia in 2016 is the last team that has rushed for over 200-yards against the unit.

Iowa State returns a number of players from last season’s team but newcomer safety Greg Eisworth leads the team in tackles with 41 stops and three tackles for loss. The Cyclones also return both of their cornerbacks from a season ago led by Brian Peavy who has five interceptions in his career.

