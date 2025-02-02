2026 OL Winder has all questions answered on WVU junior day stop

Winder, 6-foot-7, 285-pounds, was originally offered by the Mountaineers in September of last year but was then re-offered by the coaching staff Jan. 15.

Dexter (Mi.) 2026 offensive lineman Owen Winder was back on campus for the West Virginia junior day Feb. 1 and this time had an opportunity to meet with the new coaching staff.

That prompted the trip to Morgantown to get a look at how things have changed with the new coaching staff in place.

“How much the coaches have made an impact only being here for a month,” Winder said on what stood out to him about the trip to West Virginia.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect already had a tie to the staff in assistant offensive line coach Ryan Alexander and he was able to meet with him as well as offensive line coach Jack Bicknell.

“The message from the coaching staff was they’re going to work you hard and develop you,” he said. “Coach Bick can develop and that’s what I like.”

Winder said that by the time the trip was concluded he left with a good feeling about the direction that the Mountaineers football program is taking, and he definitely plans to return for another visit.

“It definitely answered a lot of my questions,” he said.

Winder has no other visits planned at this point but also holds offers from Kentucky, Iowa State and Duke.