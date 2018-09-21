SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Series: Kansas State leads 5-3

Last meeting: 2017: WVU 28 KSU 23

Television: 3:30 p.m., ESPN, Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)





After an unexpected off-week, No. 12/13 West Virginia (2-0) will jump head first into Big 12 Conference play with Kansas State (2-1) set to visit Morgantown Saturday.

With the final non-conference game with N.C. State canceled due to the fallout from Hurricane Florence, the Mountaineers are now set to resume play a week later against the Wildcats.

It will be the seventh all-time meeting between the two programs as Big 12 Conference members with Kansas State winning the first four in the series and the Mountaineers the previous two. After a dominating 55-14 win in Morgantown in 2012, the two teams have played close with the average margin of victory only seven points and the total margin between the two only 13 in the last four.

That includes a pair of one-point wins for each team during that time. In the last meeting between the two the Mountaineers are coming off a 28-23 win over the Wildcats a year ago, their first in Manhattan. West Virginia was able to win that game despite not scoring in the second half.

Kansas State is led by Bill Snyder, who is in his second tenure atop the Wildcats program and has amassed a career record of 212-111-1 in his 27th year. One of the most respected men in his profession and the dean of Big 12 coaches, Snyder has led the Wildcats to two Big 12 Championships and is one of only four people to ever be named to the College Football Hall of Fame as an active coach.

The veteran head coach has built the Kansas State program through a unique combination of junior college talent and program players and the Wildcats are known for their lack of mistakes and general discipline from the top down. Snyder has turned around the Kansas State program twice during his career first from 1989 to 2005 and then reassuming the role in 2009 after retiring.

The Wildcats are similar to the teams that Snyder has rolled out in recent years with a penchant for running the football and taking advantage of big plays down the field when presented.

Sophomore Skylar Thompson, who started his first game in the loss to West Virginia last season, has taken the lead in the two-headed quarterback race for the Wildcats and has thrown for 360 yards and 4 scores in the first three games of the year while also rushing for 158 more and a touchdown. Thompson will be used in both the quarterback run game as well as getting the football to various playmakers.

Junior Alex Delton is the second part of the quarterback equation and while Thompson has taken the reins of late, the explosive rusher could factor into the game plan.

The leading rusher for Kansas State is Alex Barnes, who has accounted for 228 yards and a score in three games while as many as three different backs could see carries for the Wildcats behind a big and veteran offensive line that returns many of its pieces from a season ago.

Junior Isaiah Zuber (14-223-3) and junior Dalton Schoen (6-130-2) serve as Thompson’s leading pass catchers. Zuber is coming off his first career 100-yard receiving day where he accounted for 144 yards and a pair of scores. He also returned a punt for a touchdown in the season opener.

The Wildcats present many of the same challenges annually from a defensive standpoint as Kansas State will use a 4-3 look that forces opponents to drive the field. The unit has been especially stingy against the run in recent years but has had some struggles this season allowing 201 yards per contest.

The Kansas State defense also has recorded an interception in 38 of the last 53 games and returned 12 interceptions from last season.

Up front, junior Reggie Walker returns after an impressive 2017 campaign and has picked up here he left off recording 8 tackles and a sack from his end spot.

But the strength of the defense is the secondary with a number of returning starters from a season ago including senior cornerback Duke Shelley who already has 15 tackles on the year.

It will be the second time these two teams meet as Big 12 Conference opening opponents after the same happened in Morgantown during the 2016 season, a 17-16 West Virginia win.

The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by ESPN.