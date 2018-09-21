Game Preview: WVU vs. Kansas State
SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
Series: Kansas State leads 5-3
Last meeting: 2017: WVU 28 KSU 23
Television: 3:30 p.m., ESPN, Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)
After an unexpected off-week, No. 12/13 West Virginia (2-0) will jump head first into Big 12 Conference play with Kansas State (2-1) set to visit Morgantown Saturday.
With the final non-conference game with N.C. State canceled due to the fallout from Hurricane Florence, the Mountaineers are now set to resume play a week later against the Wildcats.
It will be the seventh all-time meeting between the two programs as Big 12 Conference members with Kansas State winning the first four in the series and the Mountaineers the previous two. After a dominating 55-14 win in Morgantown in 2012, the two teams have played close with the average margin of victory only seven points and the total margin between the two only 13 in the last four.
That includes a pair of one-point wins for each team during that time. In the last meeting between the two the Mountaineers are coming off a 28-23 win over the Wildcats a year ago, their first in Manhattan. West Virginia was able to win that game despite not scoring in the second half.
Kansas State is led by Bill Snyder, who is in his second tenure atop the Wildcats program and has amassed a career record of 212-111-1 in his 27th year. One of the most respected men in his profession and the dean of Big 12 coaches, Snyder has led the Wildcats to two Big 12 Championships and is one of only four people to ever be named to the College Football Hall of Fame as an active coach.
The veteran head coach has built the Kansas State program through a unique combination of junior college talent and program players and the Wildcats are known for their lack of mistakes and general discipline from the top down. Snyder has turned around the Kansas State program twice during his career first from 1989 to 2005 and then reassuming the role in 2009 after retiring.
The Wildcats are similar to the teams that Snyder has rolled out in recent years with a penchant for running the football and taking advantage of big plays down the field when presented.
Sophomore Skylar Thompson, who started his first game in the loss to West Virginia last season, has taken the lead in the two-headed quarterback race for the Wildcats and has thrown for 360 yards and 4 scores in the first three games of the year while also rushing for 158 more and a touchdown. Thompson will be used in both the quarterback run game as well as getting the football to various playmakers.
Junior Alex Delton is the second part of the quarterback equation and while Thompson has taken the reins of late, the explosive rusher could factor into the game plan.
The leading rusher for Kansas State is Alex Barnes, who has accounted for 228 yards and a score in three games while as many as three different backs could see carries for the Wildcats behind a big and veteran offensive line that returns many of its pieces from a season ago.
Junior Isaiah Zuber (14-223-3) and junior Dalton Schoen (6-130-2) serve as Thompson’s leading pass catchers. Zuber is coming off his first career 100-yard receiving day where he accounted for 144 yards and a pair of scores. He also returned a punt for a touchdown in the season opener.
The Wildcats present many of the same challenges annually from a defensive standpoint as Kansas State will use a 4-3 look that forces opponents to drive the field. The unit has been especially stingy against the run in recent years but has had some struggles this season allowing 201 yards per contest.
The Kansas State defense also has recorded an interception in 38 of the last 53 games and returned 12 interceptions from last season.
Up front, junior Reggie Walker returns after an impressive 2017 campaign and has picked up here he left off recording 8 tackles and a sack from his end spot.
But the strength of the defense is the secondary with a number of returning starters from a season ago including senior cornerback Duke Shelley who already has 15 tackles on the year.
It will be the second time these two teams meet as Big 12 Conference opening opponents after the same happened in Morgantown during the 2016 season, a 17-16 West Virginia win.
The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by ESPN.
West Virginia Depth Chart:
OFFENSE:
QB: 7 Will Grier, (r-Sr.), 17 Jack Allison, (r-So.)
RB: 4 Kennedy McKoy (Jr.) or 32 Martell Pettaway (Jr.) or 20 Alec Sinkfield (r-Fr) or 4 Leddie Brown (Fr.)
FB: 42 Logan Thimons, (r-So.), 41 Elijah Drummond, (r-So.)
TE/H: 88 Trevon Wesco, (r-Sr.), 84 Jovani Haskins, (r-So.)
X WR: 8 Marcus Simms, (Jr.), 82 Dominique Maiden, (Sr.)
Y WR: 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.), 16 William Crest, (r-Sr.)
Z WR: 13 David Sills V, (Sr.), 1 T.J. Simmons, (r-So.)
LT: 55 Yodny Cajuste, (r-Sr.), 72 Kelby Wickline, (r-Jr.)
LG: 73 Josh Sills, (r-So.), 57 Michael Brown, (r-Jr.)
C: 79 Matt Jones, (r-Jr.), 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, (r-So.)
RG: 58 Joe Brown, (r-Jr.), 65 Isaiah Hardy, (Sr.)
RT: 53 Colton McKivitz, (r-Jr.), 76 Chase Behrndt, (r-So.)
DEFENSE:
DE: 5 Ezekiel Rose, (Sr.) or 46 Reese Donahue, (Jr.)
NT: 40 Kenny Bigelow, (Sr.), 56 Darius Stills, (So.)
DE: 12 Jabril Robinson, (r-Sr.), 55 Dante Stills, (Fr.)
SAM LB: 9 JoVanni Stewart, (Jr.), 34 Shea Campbell, (r-Jr.)
MIKE LB: 10 Dylan Tonkery, (r-So.), 45 Adam Hensley, (Jr.)
WILL LB: 11 David Long, Jr. (r-Jr.), 35 Josh Chandler, (Fr.)
SPUR: 6 Dravon Askew-Henry, (r-Sr.), 26 Deamonte Lindsay, (r-Jr.)
BS: 16 Toyous Avery, (r-Sr.), 39 Dante Bonamico, (r-So.)
FS: 2 Kenny Robinson, (So.), 29 Sean Mahone, (r-So.)
LCB: 24 Hakeem Bailey, (r-Jr.), 28 Keith Washington, (r-Jr.)
RCB: 4 Josh Norwood, (Jr.), 1 Derrek Pitts, (So.)
SPECIAL TEAMS:
K: 30 Evan Staley (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
P: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.)
LS: 64 Rex Sunahara, (r-Jr.), 51 Kyle Poland, (r-So.)
H: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
KO: 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
PR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.), 13 David Sills, V, (Sr.)
KOR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.) 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.)
NOTES:
--This year marks the 127th year of West Virginia football with the Mountaineers currently sitting in 14th place all-time in wins in college football.
--West Virginia is 22-5 in September under head coach Dana Holgorsen and 16-2 at home.
--West Virginia is 5-3 all-time against Kansas State and 2-4 as Big 12 Conference members.
--Since 2000, West Virginia is 114-16 when scoring more than 30 points and 59-4 when scoring more than 40 points in a game.
--The Mountaineers are 84-11 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.
--In the Holgorsen era, WVU has produced 85 games with 300 or more yards, 65 games with 400 or more yards, 36 games with more than 500 yards and 18 with more than 600 yards.
--Under Holgorsen West Virginia has scored 30 or more points in 60 games, 40 or more points in 31 games, 50 or more points in 11 games and 60 or more points three times.
--West Virginia has scored on 15 of their 21 drives this season, including 12 touchdowns. The Mountaineers are a perfect nine for nine in the red zone with six touchdowns.
--West Virginia is No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 5 nationally in third down conversion percentage by converting 60-percent (12/20) through two games.
--The 2018 roster consists of 122 players from 22 different states.
--A total of 25 players have seen their first on-the-field action at West Virginia: Jack Allison (QB), Charlie Benton (LB), Kenny Bigelow (DL), E.J. Brown (S), Joe Brown (OL), Leddie Brown (RB), Jacob Buccigrossi (OL), Shea Campbell (LB), Josh Chandler (LB), Zach Davis (OL), Isaiah Esdale (WR), Jovani Haskins (TE), Luke Hogan (K), Ricky Johns (WR), Exree Loe (LB), Rashon Lusane (S), Josh Norwood (CB), Jabril Robinson (DL), T.J. Simmons (WR), Alec Sinkfield (RB), Dante Stills (DL), Brenon Thrift (DL), Tyler Thurmond (OL), Keith Washington (CB), Brady Watson (RB)
--Coaching staff assignments: AHC/DC/LB Tony Gibson (field), OC/QB Jake Spavital (field), CB Doug Belk (press box), WR Tyron Carrier (field), S Matt Caponi (field), TE/FB Dan Gerberry (press box), RB Marquel Blackwell (field), LB/ST Mark Scott (press box), DL Bruce Tall (press box), OL Joe Wickline (field)
--West Virginia has run a total of 136 plays, 73 on the ground and 63 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 407 yards for an average of 5.6 yards per carry and three touchdowns. The passing game was accounted for 765 yards and nine touchdowns. The offense is averaging 8.6 yards per play.
--West Virginia has gained 17 first downs by the run and 35 via the pass. The Mountaineers are averaging 203.5 yards per game on the ground and 382.5 through the air for 586 yards of total offense.
Injuries/Suspensions: Redshirt sophomore linebacker Charlie Benton will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury against Tennessee in the season opener. Senior linebacker Quondarius Qualls and redshirt sophomore linebacker Brendan Ferns are out for some time with ACL injuries sustained in the spring but are expected to return this season. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jake Long will be out for an unspecified amount of time with a broken wrist but also is expected to return. Two true freshmen in tight end Mike O’Laughlin (ACL) and Dillon Spalding (ankle) will miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing surgery.
POINTS TO CLICK:
--Win up front. Kansas State is going to want to do two things. Run the football, which they do to the tune of 177 yards per game, and stop the run. If the Mountaineers can keep Kansas State behind the sticks it takes away some of the threat of the run-pass-option being effective and could force a young quarterback into some difficult situations against an unorthodox defensive scheme something he struggled with at times last season against West Virginia. On the flip side, if the Mountaineers can establish the run they can keep the entire playbook open and continue to improve in the areas of efficiency which plagued the unit at times last season. Winning up front is always a key and it’s especially so against Kansas State who wants to try to control the ball and shorten the game.
--Start fast. Under Bill Snyder the Wildcats are 180-11 when leading at the half and 61-4 since Snyder took back over the post during the 2009 season. One of those four losses however came in Morgantown when West Virginia rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit to win 17-16. Still, the goal for West Virginia will be to start the game fast and avoid giving Kansas State any more reason to believe.
--Continue efficiency. West Virginia has been a completely different offensive attack through two games upping their scoring total by 11.5-points per contest over the 2017 totals to 46 and the yardage total is now up to 586 per game placing the group 9th in all of college football. All of this while converting on 60-percent of all third down attempts and running the football to keep the offense on the field for extended drives. Basically it’s been exactly what the doctor ordered for the Mountaineers as they look to take that next step toward becoming a great offense. That will be challenged by a Kansas State team that made the Mountaineers highly inefficient a season ago and made them big play or bust. West Virginia can’t rely on big plays and will need to sustain drives.
--Special teams. This is important every single game but if there has been one bug-a-boo that has haunted West Virginia in this series it has been big plays on special teams for the Wildcats. Kick returns for touchdowns, punt returns for touchdowns and everything else in between, Kansas State has had the upper hand in that battle since the series started on an annual basis in 2012. The Mountaineers held their own in that department last season and in 2016 it was a missed field goal that sealed them the win so in a game that has been as tightly contested as this one, coming out on top and avoiding any major miscues on special teams will be essential.
--Take care of the ball. West Virginia turned the ball over four times against Kansas State in 2017 and that allowed the Wildcats to remain in the game despite the Mountaineers scoring 28 points in the first half. Now with a senior quarterback in Will Grier and experience all around, West Virginia has to do its part in taking care of the football while attempting to force some mistakes out of the Wildcats.
Enter the contest by clicking on the following link and choosing to subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=VideoGlide