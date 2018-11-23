SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

Series: OU leads 8-2

Last meeting: 2017: WVU 31 OU 59

Television: 8 p.m., ESPN, Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

The stakes couldn’t be higher for No. 13 West Virginia (8-2, 6-2) as they will take on No. 6 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1) for the right to earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship game the following weekend.

The Mountaineers will look to knock off the Sooners for the first time since joining the Big 12 in 2012 with the backdrop of senior day as the program will say goodbye to 17 players that will play their final game inside Mylan Puskar Stadium. But it’s almost a picture perfect way to possibly go out considering what both teams are playing for in the match up.

The stakes are simple, the team that wins will head to Arlington to compete for the Big 12 Championship while also keeping their dreams alive for a bigger bowl game at season’s end. While the loss to Oklahoma State has all but eliminated the Mountaineers from the College Football Playoff hunt, the Sooners are still very much alive if they are able to close out the season with consecutive wins.

Still, West Virginia is playing in a meaningful game to potentially meet their goals coming into the season which is exactly where the program wants to be to close the season.

West Virginia will look to rebound following the loss to the Cowboys while saying goodbye to a number of key players such as Will Grier, David Sills, Gary Jennings, Yodny Cajuste and others.

Oklahoma has dominated the series since the two teams started playing on an annual basis winning all six with the margin of victory increasing each season. The average score of those six games has been 45-29 in favor of the Sooners with them scoring at least 44 points in five of those games.

The Sooners will take the nation’s longest true-road winning streak at 19 games as they haven’t lost in that situation since the 2014 campaign. That includes a pair of wins in Morgantown as Oklahoma is searching for its fourth consecutive Big 12 championship.

Second year coach Lincoln Riley is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in his first season winning a school record 12 games in the process. Now, the Sooners are again positioned as one of the top teams in the nation and a possible playoff contender but will have to win in Morgantown in order to keep that dream alive. Riley served as the offensive coordinator for the Sooners for two years prior to being elevated to the head job after the retirement of longtime coach Bob Stoops.

Since Riley took his role as the coordinator in Norman, the Sooners have ranked tops nationally in yards per game (559.9) and points per game (45.4) as well as a number of other categories.

This edition of the Sooners is no different. Scoring at least 45-points in seven consecutive games, Oklahoma boasts the nation’s top scoring offense at 49.5 points per game and tops in total offense as well at 576.1 yards per contest.

The attack is keyed by redshirt junior and Heisman Trophy Candidate Kyler Murray, the Texas A&M transfer that has developed into one of the most dynamic players in the country using both his arm and his legs. Murray has accounted for over 4,000 total yards and 44 touchdowns with only seven turnovers.

One of the nation’s most efficient players, Murray ranks second nationally in that category and has thrown for at least three touchdowns in 8 of 11 games and it will set up for a battle of two of the best players in the country at the quarterback position with Grier on the opposite sideline.

With such prolific numbers it comes as no surprise that Murray has a number of options to distribute the ball to led by junior wide receiver Marquise Brown, a one-time top target on the recruiting trail for the Mountaineers. The Florida native has hauled in 59 passes for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns serving as a player that not only can take the top off a defense but can create issues at each level.

Along with Brown, CeeDee Lamb is the second primary target with 46 grabs for 829 yards and 9 scores. A total of seven different players have caught a touchdown pass for the Sooners this season.

Running behind perhaps the most experienced and best offensive line in the Big 12, the Sooners will use a number of different players in the backfield with Trey Sermon leading the way with 851 yards and 10 touchdowns but Kennedy Brooks also has rolled up 811 yards and 11 scores.

But while the offense has rolled up historic numbers, the defense has certainly had its struggles this season ranking 86th nationally in scoring allowing 30.7 points per game while coming in at 87th in the country in total defense surrendering 425.8 yards per contest.

The Sooners fired longtime coordinator Mike Stoops during the season and promoted Ruffin McNeil into the role but the unit has still struggled giving up over 40-points in three consecutive games including Kansas this past weekend. However, the Sooners are playing a lot of different players across the board and the unit has made some adjustments over what they were doing earlier in the year.

The game is scheduled to be televised at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

West Virginia Depth Chart:

OFFENSE:

QB: 7 Will Grier, (r-Sr.), 17 Jack Allison, (r-So.)

RB: 4 Kennedy McKoy (Jr.) or 32 Martell Pettaway (Jr.) or 20 Alec Sinkfield (r-Fr) or 4 Leddie Brown (Fr.)

FB: 42 Logan Thimons, (r-So.), 41 Elijah Drummond, (r-So.)

TE/H: 88 Trevon Wesco, (r-Sr.), 84 Jovani Haskins, (r-So.)

X WR: 8 Marcus Simms, (Jr.), 82 Dominique Maiden, (Sr.)

Y WR: 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.), 16 William Crest, (r-Sr.)

Z WR: 13 David Sills V, (Sr.), 1 T.J. Simmons, (r-So.)

LT: 55 Yodny Cajuste, (r-Sr.), 72 Kelby Wickline, (r-Jr.)

LG: 73 Josh Sills, (r-So.), 57 Michael Brown, (r-Jr.)

C: 79 Matt Jones, (r-Jr.), 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, (r-So.)

RG: 65 Isaiah Hardy, (Sr.), 58 Joe Brown, (r-Jr.)

RT: 53 Colton McKivitz, (r-Jr.), 76 Chase Behrndt, (r-So.)

DEFENSE:

DE: 5 Ezekiel Rose, (Sr.) or 46 Reese Donahue, (Jr.)

NT: 40 Kenny Bigelow, (Sr.), 56 Darius Stills, (So.)

DE: 12 Jabril Robinson, (r-Sr.), 55 Dante Stills, (Fr.)

SAM LB: 9 JoVanni Stewart, (Jr.), 17 Exree Loe, (r-Fr.)

MIKE LB: 10 Dylan Tonkery, (r-So.), 34 Shea Campbell, (r-Jr.)

WILL LB: 11 David Long, Jr. (r-Jr.), 35 Josh Chandler, (Fr.)

SPUR: 6 Dravon Askew-Henry, (r-Sr.), 26 Deamonte Lindsay, (r-Jr.)

BS: 16 Toyous Avery, (r-Sr.), 39 Dante Bonamico, (r-So.)

FS: 2 Kenny Robinson, (So.), 29 Sean Mahone, (r-So.)

LCB: 28 Keith Washington, (r-Jr.), 24 Hakeem Bailey, (r-Jr.)

RCB: 4 Josh Norwood, (Jr.), 1 Derrek Pitts, (So.)

SPECIAL TEAMS:

K: 30 Evan Staley (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)

P: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.)

LS: 64 Rex Sunahara, (r-Jr.), 51 Kyle Poland, (r-So.)

H: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)

KO: 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)

PR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.), 13 David Sills, V, (Sr.)

KOR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.) 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.)