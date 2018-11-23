Game Preview: WVU vs. Oklahoma
Series: OU leads 8-2
Last meeting: 2017: WVU 31 OU 59
Television: 8 p.m., ESPN, Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)
The stakes couldn’t be higher for No. 13 West Virginia (8-2, 6-2) as they will take on No. 6 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1) for the right to earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship game the following weekend.
The Mountaineers will look to knock off the Sooners for the first time since joining the Big 12 in 2012 with the backdrop of senior day as the program will say goodbye to 17 players that will play their final game inside Mylan Puskar Stadium. But it’s almost a picture perfect way to possibly go out considering what both teams are playing for in the match up.
The stakes are simple, the team that wins will head to Arlington to compete for the Big 12 Championship while also keeping their dreams alive for a bigger bowl game at season’s end. While the loss to Oklahoma State has all but eliminated the Mountaineers from the College Football Playoff hunt, the Sooners are still very much alive if they are able to close out the season with consecutive wins.
Still, West Virginia is playing in a meaningful game to potentially meet their goals coming into the season which is exactly where the program wants to be to close the season.
West Virginia will look to rebound following the loss to the Cowboys while saying goodbye to a number of key players such as Will Grier, David Sills, Gary Jennings, Yodny Cajuste and others.
Oklahoma has dominated the series since the two teams started playing on an annual basis winning all six with the margin of victory increasing each season. The average score of those six games has been 45-29 in favor of the Sooners with them scoring at least 44 points in five of those games.
The Sooners will take the nation’s longest true-road winning streak at 19 games as they haven’t lost in that situation since the 2014 campaign. That includes a pair of wins in Morgantown as Oklahoma is searching for its fourth consecutive Big 12 championship.
Second year coach Lincoln Riley is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in his first season winning a school record 12 games in the process. Now, the Sooners are again positioned as one of the top teams in the nation and a possible playoff contender but will have to win in Morgantown in order to keep that dream alive. Riley served as the offensive coordinator for the Sooners for two years prior to being elevated to the head job after the retirement of longtime coach Bob Stoops.
Since Riley took his role as the coordinator in Norman, the Sooners have ranked tops nationally in yards per game (559.9) and points per game (45.4) as well as a number of other categories.
This edition of the Sooners is no different. Scoring at least 45-points in seven consecutive games, Oklahoma boasts the nation’s top scoring offense at 49.5 points per game and tops in total offense as well at 576.1 yards per contest.
The attack is keyed by redshirt junior and Heisman Trophy Candidate Kyler Murray, the Texas A&M transfer that has developed into one of the most dynamic players in the country using both his arm and his legs. Murray has accounted for over 4,000 total yards and 44 touchdowns with only seven turnovers.
One of the nation’s most efficient players, Murray ranks second nationally in that category and has thrown for at least three touchdowns in 8 of 11 games and it will set up for a battle of two of the best players in the country at the quarterback position with Grier on the opposite sideline.
With such prolific numbers it comes as no surprise that Murray has a number of options to distribute the ball to led by junior wide receiver Marquise Brown, a one-time top target on the recruiting trail for the Mountaineers. The Florida native has hauled in 59 passes for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns serving as a player that not only can take the top off a defense but can create issues at each level.
Along with Brown, CeeDee Lamb is the second primary target with 46 grabs for 829 yards and 9 scores. A total of seven different players have caught a touchdown pass for the Sooners this season.
Running behind perhaps the most experienced and best offensive line in the Big 12, the Sooners will use a number of different players in the backfield with Trey Sermon leading the way with 851 yards and 10 touchdowns but Kennedy Brooks also has rolled up 811 yards and 11 scores.
But while the offense has rolled up historic numbers, the defense has certainly had its struggles this season ranking 86th nationally in scoring allowing 30.7 points per game while coming in at 87th in the country in total defense surrendering 425.8 yards per contest.
The Sooners fired longtime coordinator Mike Stoops during the season and promoted Ruffin McNeil into the role but the unit has still struggled giving up over 40-points in three consecutive games including Kansas this past weekend. However, the Sooners are playing a lot of different players across the board and the unit has made some adjustments over what they were doing earlier in the year.
The game is scheduled to be televised at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
West Virginia Depth Chart:
OFFENSE:
QB: 7 Will Grier, (r-Sr.), 17 Jack Allison, (r-So.)
RB: 4 Kennedy McKoy (Jr.) or 32 Martell Pettaway (Jr.) or 20 Alec Sinkfield (r-Fr) or 4 Leddie Brown (Fr.)
FB: 42 Logan Thimons, (r-So.), 41 Elijah Drummond, (r-So.)
TE/H: 88 Trevon Wesco, (r-Sr.), 84 Jovani Haskins, (r-So.)
X WR: 8 Marcus Simms, (Jr.), 82 Dominique Maiden, (Sr.)
Y WR: 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.), 16 William Crest, (r-Sr.)
Z WR: 13 David Sills V, (Sr.), 1 T.J. Simmons, (r-So.)
LT: 55 Yodny Cajuste, (r-Sr.), 72 Kelby Wickline, (r-Jr.)
LG: 73 Josh Sills, (r-So.), 57 Michael Brown, (r-Jr.)
C: 79 Matt Jones, (r-Jr.), 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, (r-So.)
RG: 65 Isaiah Hardy, (Sr.), 58 Joe Brown, (r-Jr.)
RT: 53 Colton McKivitz, (r-Jr.), 76 Chase Behrndt, (r-So.)
DEFENSE:
DE: 5 Ezekiel Rose, (Sr.) or 46 Reese Donahue, (Jr.)
NT: 40 Kenny Bigelow, (Sr.), 56 Darius Stills, (So.)
DE: 12 Jabril Robinson, (r-Sr.), 55 Dante Stills, (Fr.)
SAM LB: 9 JoVanni Stewart, (Jr.), 17 Exree Loe, (r-Fr.)
MIKE LB: 10 Dylan Tonkery, (r-So.), 34 Shea Campbell, (r-Jr.)
WILL LB: 11 David Long, Jr. (r-Jr.), 35 Josh Chandler, (Fr.)
SPUR: 6 Dravon Askew-Henry, (r-Sr.), 26 Deamonte Lindsay, (r-Jr.)
BS: 16 Toyous Avery, (r-Sr.), 39 Dante Bonamico, (r-So.)
FS: 2 Kenny Robinson, (So.), 29 Sean Mahone, (r-So.)
LCB: 28 Keith Washington, (r-Jr.), 24 Hakeem Bailey, (r-Jr.)
RCB: 4 Josh Norwood, (Jr.), 1 Derrek Pitts, (So.)
SPECIAL TEAMS:
K: 30 Evan Staley (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
P: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.)
LS: 64 Rex Sunahara, (r-Jr.), 51 Kyle Poland, (r-So.)
H: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
KO: 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
PR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.), 13 David Sills, V, (Sr.)
KOR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.) 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.)
NOTES:
--This year marks the 127th year of West Virginia football with the Mountaineers currently sitting in 14th place all-time in wins in college football.
--West Virginia is 16-14 in November under head coach Dana Holgorsen and 8-9 at home.
--West Virginia is 2-8 all-time against Oklahoma, while Holgorsen is 0-6.
--Since 2000, West Virginia is 120-16 when scoring more than 30 points and 63-5 when scoring more than 40 points in a game.
--The Mountaineers are 86-12 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.
--In the Holgorsen era, WVU has produced 92 games with 300 or more yards, 72 games with 400 or more yards, 41 games with more than 500 yards and 18 with more than 600 yards.
--Under Holgorsen West Virginia has scored 30 or more points in 67 games, 40 or more points in 36 games, 50 or more points in 12 games and 60 or more points three times.
--West Virginia is No. 5 nationally in tackles for loss with 8.2 per game.
--The 2018 roster consists of 122 players from 22 different states.
--A total of 35 players have seen their first on-the-field action at West Virginia: Jake Abbott (LB), Jack Allison (QB), Charlie Benton (LB), Kenny Bigelow (DL), E.J. Brown (S), Joe Brown (OL), Leddie Brown (RB), Michael Brown (OL), Jacob Buccigrossi (OL), Shea Campbell (LB), Josh Chandler (LB), Sam Cookman (DL), Zach Davis (OL), Isaiah Esdale (WR), Jovani Haskins (TE), Luke Hogan (K), Sam James (WR), Ricky Johns (WR), Casey Legg (K), Exree Loe (LB), Rashon Lusane (S), Barry Moreland (CB), Josh Norwood (CB), Kyle Poland (LS), Kwantel Raines (S), Jabril Robinson (DL), T.J. Simmons (WR), Alec Sinkfield (RB), Dante Stills (DL), Brenon Thrift (DL), Tyler Thurmond (OL), Keith Washington (CB), Bryce Wheaton (WR), Brady Watson (RB)
--Coaching staff assignments: AHC/DC/LB Tony Gibson (field), OC/QB Jake Spavital (field), CB Doug Belk (press box), WR Tyron Carrier (field), S Matt Caponi (field), TE/FB Dan Gerberry (press box), RB Marquel Blackwell (field), LB/ST Mark Scott (press box), DL Bruce Tall (press box), OL Joe Wickline (field)
--West Virginia has run a total of 706 plays, 348 on the ground and 358 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 1,620 yards for an average of 4.7 yards per carry and 17 touchdowns. The passing game was accounted for 3,400 yards and 34 touchdowns. The offense is averaging 7.1 yards per play.
--West Virginia has gained 82 first downs by the run and 143 via the pass. The Mountaineers are averaging 162 yards per game on the ground and 340 through the air for 502 yards of total offense.
Injuries/Suspensions: Redshirt junior Dylan Tonkery is questionable with a groin injury while senior Quondarius Qualls is not expected to play against Oklahoma. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Charlie Benton will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury against Tennessee in the season opener. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jake Long will be out for an unspecified amount of time with a broken wrist but also is expected to return. Two true freshmen in tight end Mike O’Laughlin (ACL) and Dillon Spalding (ankle) will miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing surgery.
POINTS TO CLICK:
--Bend, don’t break. Oklahoma not only has the best offense in college football when it comes to yards per game and yards per play, it has one of the best of all-time. No seriously, the 8.8 yards per play that Oklahoma is averaging coming into this game is the best in the history of college football. The Sooners thrive off big plays and have the ability to hurt you both in the pass and the run game. This is a quick strike offense that on 54 of its 70 touchdown drives they have come in under three-minutes. You simply don’t or won’t stop an offense running at this level but the key for the Mountaineers is going to be to try to prevent each possession from resulting in six and instead trying to make them kick field goals. That hasn’t happened to this point but the Mountaineers have played better defense at home.
--Don’t let Murray get loose. What makes Murray such a difficult player to defend is the fact that not only is he skilled with his ability to distribute the football to the various playmakers on the roster but the redshirt junior is an elite level athlete. He will play professionally in the outfield for the Oakland Athletics but before that he has to finish out what’s left of his season. West Virginia can’t afford to let Murray get out of the pocket and break contain where he becomes the most dangerous player in college football with his ability to stress a defense with his unique combination of skills. You simply don’t account for 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns by accident so this will be the most difficult challenge to date.
--You’ve got an offense, too. Oklahoma could end up being statistically the best offense in the history of college football but let’s not forget that West Virginia can play a little offense as well. And comparing the two units, the Sooners numbers are much worse on the defensive end. West Virginia can help out its defense some by running the football and controlling the clock but if it needs to get into an old fashioned shootout, the Mountaineers are equipped to do just that, too. West Virginia is the 9th best offense in scoring at 40.9 points per game, while total offense is 10th at over 500 yards. It’ll be a battle of two of the nation’s best but don’t let the Mountaineers unit get lost in the shuffle. Grier did not play in this game a year ago but that won't be the case this time.
--Punch back. One issue with West Virginia in this series of late is that it seems when Oklahoma comes with a mean right hook during the game, the Mountaineers are left face-down on the mat before the fight has even really began. This is the set up that West Virginia has wanted with arguably its best team, at home, on senior night against the only opponent that they’ve yet to topple since joining the league. It won’t be easy because the Sooners are again loaded with talent but again, how this team responds when that first punch comes its way is going to be a telling sign. This time, the Mountaineers have to hit back and show that they’re here for a fight.
--Special teams. Just go ahead and take out a space for this point every week, because it’s going to be there. Special teams have been much improved this season but it’s always a factor in determining the outcome of games and the Mountaineers will need to continue to play well there.
--Turnovers. This could be the difference in the game if it ends up being an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout. The team that gives the ball away could determine which one moves onto Arlington.
