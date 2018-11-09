Series: TCU leads 4-3

Last meeting: 2017: WVU 24 TCU 31

Television: 12 p.m., FS1, Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), DeMarco Murray (analyst), Petros Papadakis (analyst), Holly Sonders (sideline)





Fresh off a major win on the road, No. 9 West Virginia (7-1, 5-1) heads home to play host to TCU (4-5, 2-4) in another critical Big 12 Conference match up.

The Mountaineers were able to go on the road and beat No. 17 Texas in a thrilling matchup that came down to a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and then a two-point conversion to get a 42-41 win and put themselves in the driver’s seat for an appearance in the conference title game.

Senior quarterback Will Grier will look to build off an already impressive resume tossing for 2,618 yards and 28 touchdowns with only 7 interceptions while completing almost 70-percent of his passes.

TCU has lost five of their last seven games after starting the season 2-0, including dropping a game to Kansas during the Oct. 27 weekend. The Horned Frogs are coming off a critical win in their quest for bowl eligibility beating Kansas State 14-13 last weekend.

The Horned Frogs are led by Gary Patterson who is in his 18th season atop the program amassing a career 164-62 record during his tenure in Fort Worth. Patterson is the winningest coach in the history of the school leading TCU to ten wins in 11 of the last 17 years as well as a total of eight conference titles and 15 bowl games during his time atop the program.

The second-longest tenured coach in the FBS, Patterson has won 22 national coach of the year awards in the past nine seasons and has a 43-15 mark in the month of November. Overall, the Horned Frogs are 67-32 on the road under Patterson, including a 2-1 mark in Morgantown.

This is only the second time that TCU will leave the state of Texas this season and will represent the 50th game that Patterson has coached against a top 25 team going 25-24 in the previous match ups.

Overall this is the seventh meeting between the two teams as Big 12 Conference members with TCU holding a 4-2 edge with three meetings between 2012-14 being decided on the game’s final play. The two programs have been linked considering the joined the league at the same time in 2012.

Since the 2014 season, the Horned Frogs are second in the conference at 28-14 in league play and a 44-18 record overall while the Mountaineers come in at third with a 26-16 mark and 39-21 overall.

Known for Patterson’s trademark 4-2-5 defense, the Horned Frogs once again are stout on that side of the ball allowing only 23.7 points and 335 yards per contest ranking inside the top three in both major statistics in the Big 12 Conference. This year is especially impressive considering that injuries have taken a toll on the unit with multiple players sidelined either for the year or indefinitely.

Outside of the 2015 season, TCU has been first or second each year in in total defense since the Horned Frogs joined the league making an interesting matchup with the high powered West Virginia attack.

Senior Ben Banogu returns to lead TCU in sacks with 6.5 from his defensive end spot while his running mate L.J. Collier is second on the team with 5.0.

The offense hasn’t had quite the success averaging only 26.6 points and 393.2 yards, ranking them in the bottom third of the conference, but they have dealt with a number of injuries as well. TCU has had to turn to backup quarterback Mike Collins to spearhead the offense after a season-ending injury to starter Shawn Robinson. In his appearances, Collins has thrown for 816 yards with five touchdowns against a pair of interceptions while completing 54-percent of his passes.

One of the most valuable weapons on the offense in wide receiver KaVontae Turpin who was dismissed from the team Oct. 23 due to off the field incidents leaving a dynamic hole to fill. However, the Horned Frogs are equipped with several dynamic wide receivers led by sophomore Jalen Reagor who has accounted for 49 catches for 734 yards and six scores, averaging 15 yards per catch.

In the backfield, the Horned Frogs will rely on a two-man attack with Darius Anderson rushing for 530 yards and three touchdowns and Sewo Olonilua serving as a big back with 355 yards and a score.

Despite losing four offensive linemen, TCU is only allowing eight sacks through the first nine games.

West Virginia will be looking to keep its Big 12 championship and potential playoff hopes alive by getting past the Horned Frogs as well as avenge last season’s 31-24 loss on the road.

The game is scheduled to be televised at high noon on FS1.





West Virginia Depth Chart:

OFFENSE:

QB: 7 Will Grier, (r-Sr.), 17 Jack Allison, (r-So.)

RB: 4 Kennedy McKoy (Jr.) or 32 Martell Pettaway (Jr.) or 20 Alec Sinkfield (r-Fr) or 4 Leddie Brown (Fr.)

FB: 42 Logan Thimons, (r-So.), 41 Elijah Drummond, (r-So.)

TE/H: 88 Trevon Wesco, (r-Sr.), 84 Jovani Haskins, (r-So.)

X WR: 8 Marcus Simms, (Jr.), 82 Dominique Maiden, (Sr.)

Y WR: 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.), 16 William Crest, (r-Sr.)

Z WR: 13 David Sills V, (Sr.), 1 T.J. Simmons, (r-So.)

LT: 55 Yodny Cajuste, (r-Sr.), 72 Kelby Wickline, (r-Jr.)

LG: 73 Josh Sills, (r-So.), 57 Michael Brown, (r-Jr.)

C: 79 Matt Jones, (r-Jr.), 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, (r-So.)

RG: 65 Isaiah Hardy, (Sr.), 58 Joe Brown, (r-Jr.)

RT: 53 Colton McKivitz, (r-Jr.), 76 Chase Behrndt, (r-So.)





DEFENSE:

DE: 5 Ezekiel Rose, (Sr.) or 46 Reese Donahue, (Jr.)

NT: 40 Kenny Bigelow, (Sr.), 56 Darius Stills, (So.)

DE: 12 Jabril Robinson, (r-Sr.), 55 Dante Stills, (Fr.)

SAM LB: 9 JoVanni Stewart, (Jr.), 17 Exree Loe, (r-Fr.)

MIKE LB: 10 Dylan Tonkery, (r-So.), 34 Shea Campbell, (r-Jr.)

WILL LB: 11 David Long, Jr. (r-Jr.), 35 Josh Chandler, (Fr.)

SPUR: 6 Dravon Askew-Henry, (r-Sr.), 26 Deamonte Lindsay, (r-Jr.)

BS: 16 Toyous Avery, (r-Sr.), 39 Dante Bonamico, (r-So.)

FS: 2 Kenny Robinson, (So.), 29 Sean Mahone, (r-So.)

LCB: 28 Keith Washington, (r-Jr.), 24 Hakeem Bailey, (r-Jr.)

RCB: 4 Josh Norwood, (Jr.), 1 Derrek Pitts, (So.)





SPECIAL TEAMS:

K: 30 Evan Staley (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)

P: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.)

LS: 64 Rex Sunahara, (r-Jr.), 51 Kyle Poland, (r-So.)

H: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)

KO: 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)

PR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.), 13 David Sills, V, (Sr.)

KOR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.) 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.)