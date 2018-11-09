Game Preview: WVU vs. TCU
Series: TCU leads 4-3
Last meeting: 2017: WVU 24 TCU 31
Television: 12 p.m., FS1, Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), DeMarco Murray (analyst), Petros Papadakis (analyst), Holly Sonders (sideline)
Fresh off a major win on the road, No. 9 West Virginia (7-1, 5-1) heads home to play host to TCU (4-5, 2-4) in another critical Big 12 Conference match up.
The Mountaineers were able to go on the road and beat No. 17 Texas in a thrilling matchup that came down to a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and then a two-point conversion to get a 42-41 win and put themselves in the driver’s seat for an appearance in the conference title game.
Senior quarterback Will Grier will look to build off an already impressive resume tossing for 2,618 yards and 28 touchdowns with only 7 interceptions while completing almost 70-percent of his passes.
TCU has lost five of their last seven games after starting the season 2-0, including dropping a game to Kansas during the Oct. 27 weekend. The Horned Frogs are coming off a critical win in their quest for bowl eligibility beating Kansas State 14-13 last weekend.
The Horned Frogs are led by Gary Patterson who is in his 18th season atop the program amassing a career 164-62 record during his tenure in Fort Worth. Patterson is the winningest coach in the history of the school leading TCU to ten wins in 11 of the last 17 years as well as a total of eight conference titles and 15 bowl games during his time atop the program.
The second-longest tenured coach in the FBS, Patterson has won 22 national coach of the year awards in the past nine seasons and has a 43-15 mark in the month of November. Overall, the Horned Frogs are 67-32 on the road under Patterson, including a 2-1 mark in Morgantown.
This is only the second time that TCU will leave the state of Texas this season and will represent the 50th game that Patterson has coached against a top 25 team going 25-24 in the previous match ups.
Overall this is the seventh meeting between the two teams as Big 12 Conference members with TCU holding a 4-2 edge with three meetings between 2012-14 being decided on the game’s final play. The two programs have been linked considering the joined the league at the same time in 2012.
Since the 2014 season, the Horned Frogs are second in the conference at 28-14 in league play and a 44-18 record overall while the Mountaineers come in at third with a 26-16 mark and 39-21 overall.
Known for Patterson’s trademark 4-2-5 defense, the Horned Frogs once again are stout on that side of the ball allowing only 23.7 points and 335 yards per contest ranking inside the top three in both major statistics in the Big 12 Conference. This year is especially impressive considering that injuries have taken a toll on the unit with multiple players sidelined either for the year or indefinitely.
Outside of the 2015 season, TCU has been first or second each year in in total defense since the Horned Frogs joined the league making an interesting matchup with the high powered West Virginia attack.
Senior Ben Banogu returns to lead TCU in sacks with 6.5 from his defensive end spot while his running mate L.J. Collier is second on the team with 5.0.
The offense hasn’t had quite the success averaging only 26.6 points and 393.2 yards, ranking them in the bottom third of the conference, but they have dealt with a number of injuries as well. TCU has had to turn to backup quarterback Mike Collins to spearhead the offense after a season-ending injury to starter Shawn Robinson. In his appearances, Collins has thrown for 816 yards with five touchdowns against a pair of interceptions while completing 54-percent of his passes.
One of the most valuable weapons on the offense in wide receiver KaVontae Turpin who was dismissed from the team Oct. 23 due to off the field incidents leaving a dynamic hole to fill. However, the Horned Frogs are equipped with several dynamic wide receivers led by sophomore Jalen Reagor who has accounted for 49 catches for 734 yards and six scores, averaging 15 yards per catch.
In the backfield, the Horned Frogs will rely on a two-man attack with Darius Anderson rushing for 530 yards and three touchdowns and Sewo Olonilua serving as a big back with 355 yards and a score.
Despite losing four offensive linemen, TCU is only allowing eight sacks through the first nine games.
West Virginia will be looking to keep its Big 12 championship and potential playoff hopes alive by getting past the Horned Frogs as well as avenge last season’s 31-24 loss on the road.
The game is scheduled to be televised at high noon on FS1.
West Virginia Depth Chart:
OFFENSE:
QB: 7 Will Grier, (r-Sr.), 17 Jack Allison, (r-So.)
RB: 4 Kennedy McKoy (Jr.) or 32 Martell Pettaway (Jr.) or 20 Alec Sinkfield (r-Fr) or 4 Leddie Brown (Fr.)
FB: 42 Logan Thimons, (r-So.), 41 Elijah Drummond, (r-So.)
TE/H: 88 Trevon Wesco, (r-Sr.), 84 Jovani Haskins, (r-So.)
X WR: 8 Marcus Simms, (Jr.), 82 Dominique Maiden, (Sr.)
Y WR: 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.), 16 William Crest, (r-Sr.)
Z WR: 13 David Sills V, (Sr.), 1 T.J. Simmons, (r-So.)
LT: 55 Yodny Cajuste, (r-Sr.), 72 Kelby Wickline, (r-Jr.)
LG: 73 Josh Sills, (r-So.), 57 Michael Brown, (r-Jr.)
C: 79 Matt Jones, (r-Jr.), 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, (r-So.)
RG: 65 Isaiah Hardy, (Sr.), 58 Joe Brown, (r-Jr.)
RT: 53 Colton McKivitz, (r-Jr.), 76 Chase Behrndt, (r-So.)
DEFENSE:
DE: 5 Ezekiel Rose, (Sr.) or 46 Reese Donahue, (Jr.)
NT: 40 Kenny Bigelow, (Sr.), 56 Darius Stills, (So.)
DE: 12 Jabril Robinson, (r-Sr.), 55 Dante Stills, (Fr.)
SAM LB: 9 JoVanni Stewart, (Jr.), 17 Exree Loe, (r-Fr.)
MIKE LB: 10 Dylan Tonkery, (r-So.), 34 Shea Campbell, (r-Jr.)
WILL LB: 11 David Long, Jr. (r-Jr.), 35 Josh Chandler, (Fr.)
SPUR: 6 Dravon Askew-Henry, (r-Sr.), 26 Deamonte Lindsay, (r-Jr.)
BS: 16 Toyous Avery, (r-Sr.), 39 Dante Bonamico, (r-So.)
FS: 2 Kenny Robinson, (So.), 29 Sean Mahone, (r-So.)
LCB: 28 Keith Washington, (r-Jr.), 24 Hakeem Bailey, (r-Jr.)
RCB: 4 Josh Norwood, (Jr.), 1 Derrek Pitts, (So.)
SPECIAL TEAMS:
K: 30 Evan Staley (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
P: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.)
LS: 64 Rex Sunahara, (r-Jr.), 51 Kyle Poland, (r-So.)
H: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
KO: 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
PR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.), 13 David Sills, V, (Sr.)
KOR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.) 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.)
NOTES:
--This year marks the 127th year of West Virginia football with the Mountaineers currently sitting in 14th place all-time in wins in college football.
--West Virginia is 15-13 in November under head coach Dana Holgorsen and 7-9 at home.
--West Virginia is 3-4 all-time against TCU.
--Since 2000, West Virginia is 119-15 when scoring more than 30 points and 62-4 when scoring more than 40 points in a game.
--The Mountaineers are 86-11 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.
--In the Holgorsen era, WVU has produced 90 games with 300 or more yards, 70 games with 400 or more yards, 39 games with more than 500 yards and 18 with more than 600 yards.
--Under Holgorsen West Virginia has scored 30 or more points in 65 games, 40 or more points in 34 games, 50 or more points in 12 games and 60 or more points three times.
--West Virginia has won 20 consecutive games when leading at halftime and is 47-6 under Holgorsen when holding a lead at the break.
--West Virginia is just one of four power five teams to rank in the top 35 in scoring offense and scoring defense. The Mountaineers are 14th nationally at 40.1 points per game and 35th nationally allowing only 22.3 points per game.
--West Virginia is No. 5 nationally in tackles for loss with 8.6 per game.
--West Virginia has won 20 consecutive games when leading at halftime and is 47-6 under Holgorsen.
--The 2018 roster consists of 122 players from 22 different states.
--A total of 35 players have seen their first on-the-field action at West Virginia: Jake Abbott (LB), Jack Allison (QB), Charlie Benton (LB), Kenny Bigelow (DL), E.J. Brown (S), Joe Brown (OL), Leddie Brown (RB), Michael Brown (OL), Jacob Buccigrossi (OL), Shea Campbell (LB), Josh Chandler (LB), Sam Cookman (DL), Zach Davis (OL), Isaiah Esdale (WR), Jovani Haskins (TE), Luke Hogan (K), Sam James (WR), Ricky Johns (WR), Casey Legg (K), Exree Loe (LB), Rashon Lusane (S), Barry Moreland (CB), Josh Norwood (CB), Kyle Poland (LS), Kwantel Raines (S), Jabril Robinson (DL), T.J. Simmons (WR), Alec Sinkfield (RB), Dante Stills (DL), Brenon Thrift (DL), Tyler Thurmond (OL), Keith Washington (CB), Bryce Wheaton (WR), Brady Watson (RB)
--Coaching staff assignments: AHC/DC/LB Tony Gibson (field), OC/QB Jake Spavital (field), CB Doug Belk (press box), WR Tyron Carrier (field), S Matt Caponi (field), TE/FB Dan Gerberry (press box), RB Marquel Blackwell (field), LB/ST Mark Scott (press box), DL Bruce Tall (press box), OL Joe Wickline (field)
--West Virginia has run a total of 534 plays, 265 on the ground and 269 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 1,267 yards for an average of 4.8 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns. The passing game was accounted for 2,665 yards and 29 touchdowns. The offense is averaging 7.4 yards per play.
--West Virginia has gained 64 first downs by the run and 111 via the pass. The Mountaineers are averaging 158.4 yards per game on the ground and 331.1 through the air for 491.5 yards of total offense.
Injuries/Suspensions: Redshirt sophomore linebacker Charlie Benton will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury against Tennessee in the season opener. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jake Long will be out for an unspecified amount of time with a broken wrist but also is expected to return. Two true freshmen in tight end Mike O’Laughlin (ACL) and Dillon Spalding (ankle) will miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing surgery.
POINTS TO CLICK:
--No big plays. The TCU offense has had its issues with Mike Collins taking over as most teams would with a new quarterback but this group still has the ability to big play and score all over the field. Last week against Kansas State, receiver Jalen Reagor had a 67-yard catch and there is enough speed across the board to challenge the Mountaineers deep down the field. This group doesn’t possess the lengthy options that West Virginia has seen of late but they make up for it with their speed.
--Get points on the board. This one is obvious enough but under Gary Patterson the Horned Frogs are 117-5 when allowing 17 points or less. Obviously every game is different but the Mountaineers are going to need to do what they do and get on the scoreboard by taking advantage of those opportunities when they are in the red zone.
--Win third down. West Virginia 42-90 on the season on third down or 47-percent, while the Horned Frogs have allowed only 44-130 attempts or 33.8 on the year. That means it will be a battle of strength on strength and with how TCU makes teams work the field the Mountaineers are going to have to win that battle in order to move the football. West Virginia has been a much more efficient team this year but this game will challenge that in several different ways.
--Special teams. Just go ahead and take out a space for this point every week, because it’s going to be there. Special teams have been much improved this season but it’s always a factor in determining the outcome of games and the Mountaineers will need to continue to play well there.
--Turnovers. What’s the best way to keep a team in a game that isn’t expected to be in it? Turning the ball over and while West Virginia has done a good job in this department TCU has exceled at forcing turnovers over the years. When the Mountaineers win the turnover battle good things tend to happen and if they can force some miscues by TCU it could go a long way to cementing that case.
Enter the contest by clicking on the following link and choosing to subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=VideoGlide