Garrett Greene announces entry into NFL Draft as a wide receiver

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft on Thursday night. However, he will enter as a wide receiver, not as a quarterback.

Greene, who was the starter for the Mountaineers at QB the past two seasons, exhausted all of his eligibility.

"Playing quarterback at West Virginia was an incredible honor that I will cherish for the rest of my life," Greene said in a statement posted to social media.

Greene finished his career top-ten in program history in passing yards.

He played in 45 total games as a Mountaineer, spanning across five seasons. He completed 57 percent of his passes for 5,370 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also ran for 2,145 yards and 28 scores.

"Having sung Country Roads for the last time as a Mountaineer, I would like to announce my entry into the 2025 NFL Draft as a wide receiver," Greene said.

Greene is not a complete stranger to the wide receiver position. In 2021, Greene was used on certain packages as a wide receiver when he was the backup to Jarret Doege.

As a receiver in college, Greene has four catches for 32 yards with a long of 12 yards.