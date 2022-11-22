Garrett Greene got the first start of his career Saturday afternoon against Kansas State, and though it wasn’t perfect, there were certainly flashes of brilliance from the young quarterback.

Things started off rocky for the sophomore, who threw an interception on his initial drive of the game, but head coach Neal Brown held faith in his decision to start the replacement signal caller.

“My guys rallied around me and the next drive we went down and scored and that was a positive of us responding to a bad play by me,” said Greene.

Sticking with Greene led to some stellar plays, as he ended up throwing for 204 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns in the performance.

“He was deserving, he practiced well this week. Once you make that decision, let’s ride it and see what he can do,” said Brown.

The decision to go with Greene over Daniels came, in part, due to his stellar performance in the previous week in the Mountaineers’ win over Oklahoma. He would be named Big 12 Player of the Week for his play in that game, in which he accounted for three total touchdowns and over 100 yards rushing, without any turnovers.

Things weren’t all sunshine and rainbows for Greene in his first start however, as he was unable to secure the victory in a game where he also threw two interceptions and was sacked three times.

“I just can't make those mistakes at critical times in order for us to be a good team. Those two picks sealed the game. They scored 13 points off my two interceptions. I can't do that and really beat good teams,” said Greene.

“Some of his decision making needs to be better,” added Brown.

West Virginia has one game left to play, on Saturday, November 26. Who will be behind center for the Mountaineers in the season finale, has yet to be decided.