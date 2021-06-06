Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad already had strong feelings about the West Virginia football program prior to his official visit to campus.

Now, the Mountaineers have solidified a spot on his list.

Bin-Wahad, 6-0, 180-pounds, was on campus for his official visit and admitted that the experience was not quite what he expected it to be prior to arriving.