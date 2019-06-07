SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia is set to add a graduate transfer to the football program for this coming season after Michigan defensive end Reuben Jones committed to the Mountaineers.

Jones first entered his name into the transfer portal in January and played 16 games during the course of his four years with the Wolverines. He will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer and recorded 7 tackles during his time with the Wolverines.

“After much consideration I have decided to take my hard work, talent and determination to West Virginia University. GO Mountaineers!” he wrote on social media.