Grad transfer DL Jones commits to WVU
SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
West Virginia is set to add a graduate transfer to the football program for this coming season after Michigan defensive end Reuben Jones committed to the Mountaineers.
Jones first entered his name into the transfer portal in January and played 16 games during the course of his four years with the Wolverines. He will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer and recorded 7 tackles during his time with the Wolverines.
“After much consideration I have decided to take my hard work, talent and determination to West Virginia University. GO Mountaineers!” he wrote on social media.
A native of Lakeland, Florida, Jones was recruited by West Virginia out of high school but bypassed the Big 12 Conference program to play his football in Ann Arbor. During his time at Michigan he served mostly as a reserve defensive lineman but could see a bigger opportunity in Morgantown.
Jones is slated to play defensive end for West Virginia and is the latest in a line of transfers to select the program in the past few months.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining once he enrolls at West Virginia.
#Gomountaineers #Big12 pic.twitter.com/Qsjsa2pDy7— Reuben jones (@ImDatDude44) June 7, 2019
Enter the contest by clicking on the following link and choosing to subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=VideoGlide