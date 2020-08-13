Linebacker Tony Fields knew when he left Arizona as a graduate transfer he had only one year left to maximize what he could do at the college level.

That desire led the Las Vegas native down country roads to West Virginia where he believes he can accomplish just that in his final year on the football field.

Fields was highly productive in his three-seasons with the Wildcats recording almost 300 tackles in his 37-starts with the program.

But Fields wants to take his game to the next level and believes that with the plan the coaches have in place as well as what is around him that is well within the realm of outcomes.