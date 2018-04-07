West Virginia had already added one graduate transfer to the football program this offseason and now you can add another in former UCLA cornerback Denzel Fisher.
Fisher, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers following an official visit to campus over the weekend where he was able to get a look at the campus and how he’d fit into it.
The former Bruins cornerback appeared in 23 games during his time in Los Angeles and will provide West Virginia with an experienced option in the secondary that has the length and size that the coaching staff covets at the position.
A Los Angeles native, Fisher spent four years with the UCLA program.
During his time on the field, Fisher recorded 31 total tackles and four pass breakups.
Cornerbacks coach Doug Belk served as the lead recruiter for Fisher and established a strong bond with him since the Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer. While others such as Oregon and Colorado State had expressed interest, West Virginia was the most consistent in their approach.
That interest coupled with the visit and the fact that Fisher was intrigued of playing in the pass-heavy Big 12 Conference was enough for him to end his recruitment.
“I only have one more chance to get it done. So, I want to make the best of it, and make sure coach Belk gets a return on his investment,” Fisher said.
The Mountaineers wanted to add one cornerback to the roster through the graduate transfer market and were able to accomplish that by adding the former Pac-12 prospect.
The graduate transfer will be eligible immediately when he enrolls at West Virginia this summer and will have one year remaining in his college career.
WVSports.com will have more with Fisher in the near future.
1000% committed to West Virginia University #DAWGS 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/skuEnZlXl8— Denzel Fisher (@GloFissh) April 7, 2018