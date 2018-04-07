West Virginia had already added one graduate transfer to the football program this offseason and now you can add another in former UCLA cornerback Denzel Fisher.

Fisher, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers following an official visit to campus over the weekend where he was able to get a look at the campus and how he’d fit into it.

The former Bruins cornerback appeared in 23 games during his time in Los Angeles and will provide West Virginia with an experienced option in the secondary that has the length and size that the coaching staff covets at the position.

A Los Angeles native, Fisher spent four years with the UCLA program.