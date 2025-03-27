Grant McCasland believes Ross Hodge can win at WVU

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland is no stranger to Ross Hodge, and now they will be in the same conference with McCasland at Tech, and Hodge being the new head coach at West Virginia.

Before TTU's Sweet Sixteen appearance this weekend, McCasland talked about his relationship and respect for Hodge and what type of person WVU is getting in him.

"As much as I love him now he's the biggest pain in my butt. Ross Hodge is like a brother. Just take basketball out of it, he's just one of my best friends. I just love him because I think a lot of people want to be in college athletics because of these opportunities, playing in the Sweet Sixteen and what people think is really important," McCasland said.

Hodge served as an associate head coach under McCasland at North Texas for six seasons. The Mean Green went 135-65 in that span, winning multiple C-USA titles.

"Ross Hodge is a guy that loves his wife, he loves his daughter, and his son, and he loves the guys he gets to be around every day. I just respect him because I believe that he cares about the right things. And if there's anybody that I believe can win at West Virginia, it's Ross Hodge. I say that because we're going to have to play against him too, but I honestly do believe that," McCasland said.

McCasland is in his second season at Texas Tech, also taking the North Texas to Big 12 route. In two seasons there, he's compiled a 50-19 record, making back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances as well as being ranked in the top 15 at times in both seasons.

"Ross Hodge is convicted about loving people, holding them accountable, and telling them the truth," McCasland said.

McCasland is 2-0 against WVU in his first two seasons at Texas Tech.