WVSports - Grier, Irvin among Mountaineers with NFL homes to open 2020 season

Heading into the first week of the 2020 NFL season, more than a dozen West Virginia alums have found homes on season-opening active rosters.

To the surprise of nobody, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (Los Vegas Raiders), safety Karl Joseph (Cleveland Browns), edge rusher Bruce Irvin (Seattle Seahawks) and offensive guard Quinton Spain (Buffalo Bills) all retained their jobs after signing substantial free agent contracts or contract extensions this offseason.

Fellow league veterans like offensive guard Mark Glowinski (Indianapolis Colts), cornerback Daryl Worley (Dallas Cowboys), safety Kyzir White (Los Angeles Chargers), offensive lineman Adam Pankey (Miami Dolphins) and quarterback Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) also survived roster cutdowns.

Quarterback Will Grier will enter his second season with the Carolina Panthers, who have opted to open the season with three players at the position. He is joined by cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was claimed off waivers by the Panthers.

Tight end Trevon Wesco (New York Jets), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots) and linebacker David Long Jr. (Tennessee Titans), who were drafted along with Grier in 2019, are also safe in their jobs heading into Week 1.

Safety Kenny Robinson, who was a fifth-round draft pick of the Panthers earlier this year, will not be on the active roster as he was among the team’s final cuts. Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, is the only Mountaineer drafted this year to open the season with the team that selected him.

Robinson is one of a handful of WVU alums that were on the chopping block, including wide receivers Gary Jennings (Miami Dolphins) and George Campbell (New York Jets), defensive end Will Clarke (Detroit Lions) and defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry (New York Giants).

Cornerback Keith Washington II (New Orleans Saints), running back Wendell Smallwood (Pittsburgh Steelers) and wide receiver Kevin White (San Francisco 49ers) were both among those cut by their respective teams, but were quickly added to their team’s practice squad.

Wide receivers Tavon Austin (San Francisco 49ers) and David Sills (New York Giants) were added to their team’s injured reserve list.

On roster:

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots

Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts

Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Karl Joseph, Safety, Cleveland Browns

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Los Vegas Raiders

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

Colton McKivitz, OL, San Francisco 49ers

Adam Pankey, OL, Miami Dolphins

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Quinton Spain, OG, Buffalo Bills

Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets

Daryl Worley, CB, Dallas Cowboys

Kyzir White, S, Los Angeles Chargers

On practice squad:

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints

Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers

On injured reserve:

Tavon Austin, WR, San Francisco 49ers

David Sills, WR, New York Giants

Waived or released:

Dravon Askew-Henry, CB, New York Giants

George Campbell, WR, New York Jets

Will Clarke, DE, Detroit Lions

Gary Jennings, WR, Miami Dolphins