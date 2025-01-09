Financial commitment there for West Virginia coaching staff

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has at least $5 million that he can dedicate to his on-the-field coaching staff in each year of his five-year contract.

There is at least another $2,500,000 tied up in support staff for every year of the agreement.

While the assistant coaches and support staff members are now starting to be announced which means contract terms are not far behind we’re getting an idea of just where the group will fall in terms of that total.

The Mountaineers made a heavy financial commitment to secure the services of Oklahoma co-defensive coordinator Zac Alley with a $1,500,000 contract that extends until Feb. 28, 2028.

That checks out with the sentiments that Rodriguez shared in his introductory press conference where he made it clear that he had the financial means to secure a top-level coordinator on that side of the ball.

And Alley is certainly that as he served as the Sooners play caller last year. The unit finished No. 3 ranking in defensive touchdowns, No. 5 in fumbles recovered, No. 10 in team tackles for loss, No. 11 in first-down defense, No. 19 in total defense, No. 23 in rushing defense, No. 25 in sacks and No. 30 in scoring defense.

As for other known commitments, West Virginia will pay $725,000 for running backs coach Chad Scott and $225,000 for inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart. Those two financial commitments were already in place under previously signed contracts when the pair worked for former head coach Neal Brown.

But the decision to re-hire the pair in essence will save the school money which they would have been owed, and the school would have had to hire replacements had they not been retained.

Both are under contract until 2026.

Other known contract details obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request include offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr at $450,000, wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett at $250,000, defensive line coach William Green at $250,000, and tight ends coach Michael Nysewander at $225,000.

Each is under contract through Feb. 28, 2026.

That makes the total $3,625,000 with just seven of the coaches in place. The Mountaineers also have announced several others that haven’t had contract details released yet such as cornerbacks coach Rod West, bandits coach Jeff Casteel, quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez, special teams coordinator Pat Kirkland, assistant running backs coach Noel Devine and assistant special teams coordinator Chris Hearing for example.

That also doesn’t include others who are expected to be in roles but have yet to be announced such as offensive assistant Travis Trickett, safeties coach Gabe Franklin, nickels/sam coach Henry Weinreich, assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler, and a number of others on the coaching staff.

It’s clear that West Virginia is making a commitment to staffing under Rodriguez and the “at least,” in the assistant salary pool is likely going to be the floor.