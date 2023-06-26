West Virginia got some good roster news Monday evening when guard RaeQuan Battle announced his intentions to remain in Morgantown for this coming season.

Battle informed Jon Rothstein of CBS sports that he will remain with the Mountaineers after transferring into the program from Montana State this off-season. Battle later would confirm the news on social media.

A first-team all-Big Sky selection this past season, Battle averaged 17.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47-percent from the floor and 35-percent from three.

It was a breakout campaign for Battle in his second season after he spent his first two years at Washington in his career. He has one year of eligibility remaining in Morgantown.

It’s the second major announcement of a player remaining with the West Virginia basketball program this off-season after Kerr Kriisa did the same Sunday evening.

Those two are a strong start to the tenure of interim head coach Josh Eilert, who was tabbed in the position Saturday night after Bob Huggins resignation a week prior.

West Virginia has lost one player from the roster already in Tre Mitchell signing with Kentucky, while three others in point guard Joe Toussaint, forward Mohamed Wague and forward James Okonkwo are also currently in the transfer portal.