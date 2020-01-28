Highland Springs (Va.) defensive back Damond Harmon was wrapping up a highly productive visit to West Virginia over the weekend when the coaches almost casually dropped the news.

The Mountaineers were extending an offer to the 6-foot-0, 170-pound, cornerback and safety and that approach is something that stood out to him. That’s because the coaching staff made the day more about getting to know him and his thoughts on the program instead of showcasing the offer.