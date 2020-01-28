News More News
2020-01-28

Harmon loves entire West Virginia football visit, adds offer

Harmon was highly impressed with West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Highland Springs (Va.) defensive back Damond Harmon was wrapping up a highly productive visit to West Virginia over the weekend when the coaches almost casually dropped the news.

The Mountaineers were extending an offer to the 6-foot-0, 170-pound, cornerback and safety and that approach is something that stood out to him. That’s because the coaching staff made the day more about getting to know him and his thoughts on the program instead of showcasing the offer.

