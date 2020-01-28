Harmon loves entire West Virginia football visit, adds offer
Highland Springs (Va.) defensive back Damond Harmon was wrapping up a highly productive visit to West Virginia over the weekend when the coaches almost casually dropped the news.
The Mountaineers were extending an offer to the 6-foot-0, 170-pound, cornerback and safety and that approach is something that stood out to him. That’s because the coaching staff made the day more about getting to know him and his thoughts on the program instead of showcasing the offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news