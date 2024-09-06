Advertisement
Published Sep 6, 2024
Head-to-Head Stat Comparison: WVU vs. Albany
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

As West Virginia prepares for this weekend's game, we take a closer look at the key statistical battles that could determine the outcome.

From quarterback efficiency to defensive sacks and everything in between, this head-to-head comparison breaks down how the Mountaineers stack up against Albany.

Quarterback Comparison
CategoryGarrett GreeneMyles Burkett - Albany

Passing Yards Avg

161

165

Completion Pct

53.57

46.15

TD/INT

0/0

1/0

QB Rating

101.87

112.15

Running Back Comparison
Name/TeamRushing Yards Per GameYards Per CarryRushing TDs

CJ Donaldson - WVU

42

3.5

1

Jahiem White- WVU

33

4.1

0

Griffin Woodell - Albany

85

4.25

1

Wide Receiver Comparison
Name/TeamReceptions Per GameReceiving Yards Per GameYards Per CatchReceiving TDsLong

Preston Fox - WVU

2

41

20.5

0

25

Traylon Ray - WVU

4

37

9.25

0

25

Seven McGee - Albany

5

119

23.8

1

75

Griffin Woodell - Albany

2

15

7.5

0

15

Offensive Line Comparison
CategoryWVUAlbany

Rushing Yds Per Game

85

90

Sacks Allowed/ Yards Lost

2/15

1/4

Defensive Comparison
CategoryWVUAlbany

Sacks Per Game

0

2

Opponent Rushing Yards Per Game

222

179

Opponent Passig Yards Per Game

235

179

Opponent TDs

5

3

Special Teams Comparison
TeamWVUAlbany

Kickoff Return Avg

17.50

30.33

Opponent KO Return Avg

15.25

18

Punt Net Avg

44

17

Total TDs Scored

0

0

Opponent TDs

0

0

Field Goals

2/2

2/2

Team Misc Comparison
CategoryWVUAlbany

3rd Down Conversion

4-14 (28.57 %)

3-13 (23.08 %)

4th Down Conversion

3-4 (75.00 %

0-1 (0.00 %)

Red Zone

3-4

1-1

Opponent Red Zone

3-3

2-2

Time of Possession Avg

29:35

27:56

Coaching Comparison
CategoryNeal BrownGreg Gattuso

Head Coaching Experience Years

10

23

School Record

31-30

51-61

Overall Record

66-46

148-93

Head-to-Head

0-0

0-0

