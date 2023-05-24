Looking at how the exiting West Virginia basketball transfers performed at their new schools.

West Virginia had several players elect to move onto a new school after the 2021-22 season and WVSports.com takes a look at how those players performed. This is a player-by-player look at each of those exiting transfers.

Statistics: 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 blocks, 50.6%, 32.4% three, 77.8% free throw Bridges came from Fairmont and redshirted during his first season with the West Virginia basketball program before starting 52 of 61 games over the next two seasons. He averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this past season and is going to be sought after given his size, athleticism and shooting ability. Bridges was the biggest loss for the Mountaineers in the portal this off-season considering he had multiple years left in his career and picked conference member Baylor.

Statistics: 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 41.9%, 35.3% three, 87.2% free throw McNeil spent three seasons with the West Virginia basketball program and was productive during that time. His scoring jumped from 5.5 points per game during his first year to 12.2 each of the past two seasons. The Kentucky native proved to be a good shooter during his time hitting 37-percent of his threes during his final year with the Mountaineers. Elected to enter the transfer portal to look for a new location with his fifth season and ended up at Ohio State.

Statistics: 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 33.3% Cottrell spent two seasons with the West Virginia basketball program although the first was cut short after 10 games due to a torn left Achilles. He battled back sooner than expected and started 28 of 33 total games. He finished the season averaging 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds but never seemed to be a true fit for what head coach Bob Huggins wanted out of him. The legacy prospect entered the transfer portal and picked UNLV.

Statistics: none Thweatt appeared in only 12 games over his two seasons with West Virginia before entering the transfer portal for more opportunities. He averaged 0.6 points while appearing in only 2.8 minutes per game over those dozen contests. There was clear athleticism but it never came together for Thweatt who eventually committed to Costal Carolina. However, that wouldn't last long as he would reenter the portal only a few months after committing searching for a place closer to home. Eventually committed to Temple to get closer to home to close his career.

Statistics: 1.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 43.2% Ndiaye entered the West Virginia basketball program as a project that was going to need time to develop and that was certainly the case. Appeared in only 20 games during his two-years with the program and was raw, despite showing some plus athleticism. Transferred to South Carolina Upstate.

