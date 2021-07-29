How does Okonkwo fit with the West Virginia basketball program?
Beckley Prep (W.Va.) forward James Okonkwo made the move to reclassify forward and sign with West Virginia in order to enroll this fall.
But what does that mean for the Mountaineers basketball program?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news