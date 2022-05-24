West Virginia has 6 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers have a quarterback in the class in Spartanburg (S.C.) quarterback Raheim Jeter, one running back in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White, a single defensive lineman in Spartanburg (S.C.) defensive lineman Cameron Jackson, one linebacker in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and a pair of defensive backs in Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson and Cincinnati (Oh.) Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun.