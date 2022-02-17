West Virginia has 25 current commitments in the 2022 class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers currently have a quarterback (Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol), one running back in Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon, three wide receivers (Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams, Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) wide receiver Cortez Braham and Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron), three tight ends (Colorado State transfer Brian Polendey, Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page and Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep athlete De'Carlo Donaldson), four offensive linemen (Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton, Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic, Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston and Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman), three defensive linemen (Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood and Cincinnati transfer Zeiqui Lawton), three linebackers (Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan, Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. linebacker Lee Kpogba and Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins), two safeties (Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christian Stokes and Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. safety Marques McLaurin), four cornerbacks (Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances cornerback Tyrin Woodby and Murray State cornerback Marcis Floyd) and one specialist in Australian punter Oliver Straw in the fold.

But still has pressing needs to fill.

So how many will the coaches take at each remaining seven spots?