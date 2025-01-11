How former WVU basketball players who transferred are performing elsewhere

(Photo by WVSports.com)

This offseason saw a lot of change in the West Virginia men's basketball program. Only one player returned from last year's roster, and that means seven players from the 2023-2024 roster are playing collegiate basketball somewhere else this season.

Jeremiah Bembry

Bembry spent only one season with West Virginia, appearing in eight games for the Mountaineers, averaging 3.1 minutes per game. He transferred to Oakland this past offseason and has played in nine games this season, not registering more than eight minutes in any outing. He's scored in just two games this season and has five total points and two total rebounds. Oakland is currently 5-11 overall.

Noah Farrakhan

Farrakhan spent one season in Morgantown, playing in 23 games and starting five last season. He averaged 7.7 points per game, playing just about 20 minutes per game last season, before he transferred to Hampton. At Hampton, he has played in all 15 games this season, starting 13 of them. Farrakhan is currently averaging 13.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 2.9 assists per game. Hampton is currently 8-7 on the season.

Josiah Harris

Harris spent two seasons at West Virginia, starting 13 out of the 32 games played last season. He averaged 19 minutes per game in 2023-2024 and played in 49 total games as a Mountaineer. He transferred back to his home state of Ohio and is playing at Akron. This season, Harris played in six games and started every game he played. Harris averaged 8.7 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game. Harris will however miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Kobe Johnson

Johnson spent three seasons at West Virginia, starting 26 of WVU's 31 games last year. He played 92 total games in a West Virginia uniform, starting 34 of them. In 2023-2024, he averaged 6.0 points per game, 2.2 assists per game, and 2.0 rebounds per game. He transferred to Saint Louis this offseason. Johnson has played in 13 of Saint Louis' 16 games this season, starting nine of them. He's averaging 4.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He's playing just about 26 minutes per game. Saint Louis is 10-6 on the season, and they are top of the A-10 at 3-0 currently.

Kerr Kriisa

Kriisa played only one season at West Virginia, transferring to Kentucky this offseason. As a Mountaineer, he played in and started 23 games. He averaged 11.0 points per game and 4.7 assists per game. Kriisa has played in all nine games, starting one for Kentucky. He averaged 4.4 points per game and 3.8 assists per game in 17 minutes played per game. However, Kriisa was ruled 'out indefinitely' due to a foot injury he suffered against Gonzaga this past weekend. Kriisa is expected to get surgery but the injury is not considered to be season-ending. Kriisa remains out for the Wildcats who are currently 12-3 and 1-1 in SEC play.

Pat Suemnick

Suemnick spent two seasons at West Virginia with his most playing time coming last year with the Mountaineers where he played 32 games, starting six of them. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season before he transferred to Oklahoma State. As a Cowboy, Suemnick has played in 13 of OSU's 16 games this season, including playing West Virginia last Saturday. Suemnick is averaging 2.7 points per game, and 1.7 rebounds per game, while playing almost 11 minutes per game.

Seth Wilson