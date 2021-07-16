How to watch Best Virginia in TBT: Round 1

While their college days in the gold and blue are over, former Mountaineers like Kevin Jones, Sagaba Konate and Alex Ruoff are heading back to the court.

After a year in which the team could not participate in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), Best Virginia is back. They’ll take on WoCo Showtime, a team made up of primarily Wofford College alums.

Starting in 2014, TBT is a single-elimination tournament where teams compete for the grand prize of $1 million. Teams are primarily made up of college alumni and professionals, whether in the United States, abroad or retired.

The tip off from Best Virginia’s first round matchup is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.