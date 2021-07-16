How to watch Best Virginia in TBT: Round 1
While their college days in the gold and blue are over, former Mountaineers like Kevin Jones, Sagaba Konate and Alex Ruoff are heading back to the court.
After a year in which the team could not participate in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), Best Virginia is back. They’ll take on WoCo Showtime, a team made up of primarily Wofford College alums.
Starting in 2014, TBT is a single-elimination tournament where teams compete for the grand prize of $1 million. Teams are primarily made up of college alumni and professionals, whether in the United States, abroad or retired.
The tip off from Best Virginia’s first round matchup is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.
TV Information
The game will be televised on ESPN at 2 p.m.. It will follow the matchup between Herd That (Marshall) and Team DRC
Ticket Information
Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster. Click here.
Game Rosters
|Best Virginia
|WoCo Showtime
|
Head Coach: James Long
|
Head Coach: Bobby Perez
|
Assistant Coach: Da'Sean Butler
|
Assistant Coach: Travis Viers
|
Assistant Coach: Dave Tallman
|
Assistant Coach: Shane Presley
|
GM: Greg Richardson
|
GM: Stacy Presley
|
Chase Harler, guard
|
Dylan Carl, center
|
John Flowers, forward
|
Eric Garcia, guard
|
Jonathan Holton, forward
|
Fletcher Magee, guard
|
Juwan Staten, guard
|
Keith Braxton, guard
|
Kevin Jones, forward
|
Kevin Hickson, forward
|
Logan Routt, center
|
Larry McKnight Jr., guard
|
Nathan Adrian, forward
|
Lee Skinner, forward
|
Sagaba Konate, forward
|
Nate Hoover, guard
|
Tarik Phillip, guard
|
Neil Rasnake, guard
|
Teyvon Myers, guard
|
Spencer Collins, guard
|
Alex Ruoff, Guard
|
Daniel Amigo, center
|
Jamel Morris, guard (Fairmont State)
|
Emmitt Williams, forward
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook