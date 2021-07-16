 WVSports - How to watch Best Virginia in TBT: Round 1
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-16 12:26:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

How to watch Best Virginia in TBT: Round 1

Former West Virginia basketball players Chase Harler and Logan Routt are set to hit the court with Best Virginia during the 2021 installment of The Basketball Tournament.
Former West Virginia basketball players Chase Harler and Logan Routt are set to hit the court with Best Virginia during the 2021 installment of The Basketball Tournament. (Final Fourcast/Best Virginia)
Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

While their college days in the gold and blue are over, former Mountaineers like Kevin Jones, Sagaba Konate and Alex Ruoff are heading back to the court.

After a year in which the team could not participate in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), Best Virginia is back. They’ll take on WoCo Showtime, a team made up of primarily Wofford College alums.

Starting in 2014, TBT is a single-elimination tournament where teams compete for the grand prize of $1 million. Teams are primarily made up of college alumni and professionals, whether in the United States, abroad or retired.

The tip off from Best Virginia’s first round matchup is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

TV Information

The game will be televised on ESPN at 2 p.m.. It will follow the matchup between Herd That (Marshall) and Team DRC

Ticket Information

Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster. Click here.

Game Rosters

Rosters: Round 1
Best Virginia WoCo Showtime

Head Coach: James Long

Head Coach: Bobby Perez

Assistant Coach: Da'Sean Butler

Assistant Coach: Travis Viers

Assistant Coach: Dave Tallman

Assistant Coach: Shane Presley

GM: Greg Richardson

GM: Stacy Presley

Chase Harler, guard

Dylan Carl, center

John Flowers, forward

Eric Garcia, guard

Jonathan Holton, forward

Fletcher Magee, guard

Juwan Staten, guard

Keith Braxton, guard

Kevin Jones, forward

Kevin Hickson, forward

Logan Routt, center

Larry McKnight Jr., guard

Nathan Adrian, forward

Lee Skinner, forward

Sagaba Konate, forward

Nate Hoover, guard

Tarik Phillip, guard

Neil Rasnake, guard

Teyvon Myers, guard

Spencer Collins, guard

Alex Ruoff, Guard

Daniel Amigo, center

Jamel Morris, guard (Fairmont State)

Emmitt Williams, forward
Scroll for complete rosters. Rosters as of July 16.

----------

