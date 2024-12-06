How West Virginia stacks up in the initial NET Rankings

The initial NET Rankings were released on Monday, and West Virginia checked in at No. 29.

The NET Rankings are one of the main data points used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee and is the primary sorting tool for teams.

The NET Rankings computes a ranking based on a system of ranking wins by tiers. A Quad 1 game is the top tier, while a Quad 4 game is the bottom tier. The NET also emphasizes game location. For example, a home game against a team ranked 1-30 in the NET is considered a Quad 1 game. A neutral site game against a team ranked 1-50 is a Quad 1 game. An away game against a team ranked 1-75 in the NET is considered a Quad 1 game.

The Mountaineers put together a solid week last week, Gonzaga and Arizona, while they fell in overtime to Louisville. Gonzaga is ranked No. 3 in the NET, Louisville No. 20, and Arizona No. 65.

WVU has played three Quad 1 games already: their road loss to Pitt, their win over Gonzaga, and their loss to Louisville. WVU's win over Arizona was considered a Quad 3 win. The Mountaineers have ten games remaining that are considered Quad 1 games, seven that are Quad 2 games, four against Quad 3 teams, and three against Quad 4 teams.

WVU's game this Friday against Georgetown is a Quad 3 game, while their final three non-conference games are Quad 4 games.

Out of WVU's first month in Big 12 Conference play, they are set to play nine games. Out of those games, four of them are Quad 1 games, four are Quad 2 games, and one is a Quad 3 game.

Strength of schedule has been kind to the Mountaineers in the computer rankings as they have the 13th-ranked SOS by NET and the 19th-ranked SOS by KenPom.

Last year, West Virginia's highest NET Ranking of the year was 142nd in the country. They went 2-13 in Quad 1 games and 2-8 in Quad 2 games.

Two seasons ago, when West Virginia made the NCAA Tournament, they were 6-13 in Quad 1 games and 6-1 in Quad 2 games, finishing 24th in the NET.



