Huggins blessed for experiences, coaching relationships in career
Bob Huggins isn’t one for admiring his own accomplishments.
The veteran head coach doesn’t pay attention to win totals in his career or anything like that even as he rapidly approaches the 900-win plateau that only a few have scaled in college basketball. In fact, only a dozen coaches have done it all time with only half of those still actively coaching.
But while Huggins doesn’t relish in his own numbers, he does fondly recall the experiences and relationships that he has had with legendary coaches over his career. He has gotten to know and spend time with many of college basketball’s coaching greats which helped influence his career.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news