Bob Huggins isn’t one for admiring his own accomplishments.

The veteran head coach doesn’t pay attention to win totals in his career or anything like that even as he rapidly approaches the 900-win plateau that only a few have scaled in college basketball. In fact, only a dozen coaches have done it all time with only half of those still actively coaching.

But while Huggins doesn’t relish in his own numbers, he does fondly recall the experiences and relationships that he has had with legendary coaches over his career. He has gotten to know and spend time with many of college basketball’s coaching greats which helped influence his career.