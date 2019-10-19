West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) had its losing streak extended to three games as the Mountaineers were dominated by No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) in Norman Saturday, 52-14.

Oklahoma struck first on its second offensive possession with an eight-play, 66-yard drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Jeremiah Hall.

That was then extended to 14-0 on Oklahoma’s next offensive drive with a six-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to Charleston Rambo.

The ensuing drive saw West Virginia convert on a fake punt on 4th-and-4 and cut Oklahoma’s lead down to seven points with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Austin Kendall to T.J. Simmons on 4th-and-6.

Oklahoma would respond with another fast and efficient scoring drive (seven plays, 75 yards, 2:49) that was capped off by a nine-yard touchdown run by Kennedy Brooks. This extended the Sooners’ lead back to 14 points at 21-7.

After another West Virginia punt, the Sooners used a three-play, 57-yard scoring drive to extend their lead to 28-7 thanks to a two-yard rushing touchdown by Hurts.

Hurts would finish the game going 16-of-17 for 316 yards and three touchdowns with 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

West Virginia then managed to cut Oklahoma’s lead in half with a seven-play, 51-yard scoring drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Kendall to Simmons at the end of the second quarter, putting the score at 28-14 in favor of the Sooners at halftime.

Kendall finished the game going 15-of-31 for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma though would waste no time adding to its lead with touchdowns on its first two offensive drives during the second half to take a 42-14 lead.

That lead for the Sooners would continue to increase with a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown with 6:51 left in the third quarter and a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. These scores would make it a 52-14 advantage for Oklahoma.



From there, the Sooners would cruise to victory, handing the Mountaineers their third straight loss.

West Virginia will now enter a bye week before facing undefeated No. 18 Baylor on the road on Thursday, Oct 31.