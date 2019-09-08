West Virginia suffered its first loss of the season against Missouri Saturday on the road by a score of 38-7 and WVSports.com takes a look at five things that stood out over the course of the game.

1. Rough afternoon for the Mountaineers - Well, this is an understatement.

West Virginia was simply dominated on all sides of the ball against Missouri Saturday and struggled in just about every area.

Perhaps most notable was the team’s inability to get into a rhythm offensively. Let’s take a look at some of West Virginia’s offensive stats.

--The Mountaineers gained just 30 rushing yards on 32 carries and have just 64 yards on the ground through the first two games of this season. West Virginia had -5 yards on the ground heading into the fourth quarter and had the team finished Saturday afternoon with negative rushing yards, it would’ve been the first time the program had done so since Nov. 2, 1996 when the Mountaineers at -10 rushing yards in a 30-7 loss to Syracuse.