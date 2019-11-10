News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 10:35:00 -0600') }} football Edit

I've got five on it: Texas Tech

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Austin Kendall threw for 355 yards and two interceptions against Texas Tech.
West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Austin Kendall threw for 355 yards and two interceptions against Texas Tech.
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports
@PatrickKotnik
Staff Writer

West Virginia was defeated Texas Tech at home Saturday afternoon by a score of 38-17 and WVSports.com takes a look at five things that stood out over the course of the game.

1. A disappointing homecoming - Saturday was the exact opposite of what you’d expect out of a West Virginia team playing its first home game in almost a month that gave an inspiring effort against Baylor last Thursday night.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}