The season is over for the West Virginia basketball team but it appears things are just now heating up on several fronts for the program.
Off-season roster moves, recruiting and pressing questions entering the 2018 campaign still are in focus and WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings takes a look at five things that are standing out to him thus far.
Here we go.
1—Attrition was inevitable. Following the loss to Villanova in the Sweet 16 one comment stood out above the rest to me in the locker room while sitting down with assistant coach Larry Harrison.
“We’re still recruiting,” he said.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news