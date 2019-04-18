Ticker
In-state lineman Frazier has another positive experience at WVU

Keenan Cummings
Fairmont Senior (W.Va.) lineman Zach Frazier is no stranger to West Virginia.

Living only around 20-minutes down the road, the 6-foot-2, 277-pounder, has grown up around the Mountaineers football program and has made multiple visits this spring as well.

This spring has been no different.

{{ article.author_name }}