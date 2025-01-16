Advertisement
Published Jan 16, 2025
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Returning Snap Counts: Defense
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to inform West Virginia fans better.

So here is who returns on defense for the 2025 season including transfers and the snaps they played in the 2024 season.

Defensive Line
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Asani Redwood

372

13

Hammond Russell

325

13

Braden Siders*

280

8

Nate Gabriel

127

12

Eddie Vesterinen

46

2

Elijah Kinsler

27

3

Makai Byerson

3

1

Linebackers
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Chase Wilson*

788

13

Reid Carrico

282

12

Ben Cutter

122

13

Caden Biser

35

4

Ashton Woods*

2

6

Curtis Jones

1

1

Safeties
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Fred Perry*

772

12

Jordan Walker*

749

12

Keke Tarnue

414

11

Israel Boyce

138

8

Zae Jennings

27

3

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

25

3

Justin Harrington*

4

1

Will Davis*

Cornerbacks
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Michael Coats*

850

13

Jordan Scruggs*

662

12

Devonte Golden-Nelson*

613

12

Derek Carter*

280

12

Jacolby Spells

143

8

Rodney Gallagher

29

3

