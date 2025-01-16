2026 TE McCutchan reconnects with West Virginia

“It was nice to get that call,” he said.

Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller 2026 tight end Cooper McCutchan wasn’t sure if he would hear from the new West Virginia coaching staff after the program made the change.

McCutchan, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, has already visited Morgantown and was really impressed with his conversations with former tight ends coach Blaine Stewart who now serves as the inside wide receivers coach.

Now, he is looking forward to developing that relationship as well as with Nysewander since he is now handling the position room.

“I was a big fan of my previous visit to Morgantown,” he said.

Since West Virginia reentered his recruitment McCutchan has only spoken with Nysewander but now is looking forward to meeting the rest of the staff and finding out how they see him fitting into things.

“He said that he finally got to watch my film and liked what I was doing,” he said.

McCutchan is currently in the middle of basketball season so he doesn’t expect to make it to any more visits until sometime in the spring. But he is planning to try to make it back to Morgantown. He also is looking into taking several other trips at this stage but is still planning those out.

“I am definitely interested in getting to know the new staff and how they plan on moving forward,” he said.