West Virginia must prepare for quick turnaround with No. 2 Iowa State

West Virginia just wrapped up a difficult road loss to No. 10 Houston, but there won’t be much time to rest up.

That’s because No. 2 Iowa State is set to travel to Morgantown for another Big 12 Conference matchup.

Head Coach Darian DeVries saw a lot to be proud of with the way that his team showed the will to battle back multiple times in a tough environment at Houston.

“It would have been easy to just fold in that second half and they didn’t do that. They swung all the way till the end and kept fighting,” he said.

But it’s not going to be any easier against a 15-1 Cyclones team that is fresh off a 74-57 win over Kansas.

“Iowa State’s an elite level team. A championship-level team. You know that’s what this league is right? You get to play and get these opportunities every night,” DeVries said.

The focus will be to try to learn from the things that didn’t go well against the Cougars and while it’s a different matchup against Iowa State, they also pride themselves on a physical brand of basketball.

The focus will be to get some rest and get the game plan ready on Friday before holding a practice in preparation for the game.

The difference this time is that West Virginia will have this game at home and that is something that everybody on the roster is looking forward to considering it is expected to be a sold-out home environment.

“Then Saturday we’re in Morgantown and now we got a full house. So, I know our guys will be excited. I know our fans are excited, sold out. So can’t wait for that atmosphere,” DeVries said. “And that’s something you’ve got to protect your home court, and our guys understand that. So, it’ll be a big opportunity for us.”