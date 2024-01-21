Fleming, 6-foot-0, 235-pounds, was coming off a massive senior season with 167 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 10 sacks that led to the opportunity from the Mountaineers.

Hedgesville (W.Va.) linebacker Aydin Fleming knew that when West Virginia extended a preferred walk-on opportunity it would likely be his destination.

“You can’t beat the home state believing in your abilities. So as soon as I got the opportunity I knew it’d be the top place for me,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Fleming as an inside-the-box linebacker and likes his instincts for the ball and speed at the position.

Fleming developed a close connection with inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz and graduate assistant Luke Nardo which helped make his decision even easier.

“The coaches were amazing. I love what they’re trying to achieve with their team,” he said. “They made me feel welcomed from the second I stepped foot into the facilities.”

Fleming is now looking forward to arriving at West Virginia in the summer and is excited for the next step of preparing for the college level.

“My goals are just to get on the field and contribute to the team in any way possible,” he said.

The in-state native is now excited to stay within the Mountain State’s borders and is ready to spend the rest of his career in Morgantown.

“I can’t wait to play for the best fan base and state,” he said.



