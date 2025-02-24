2026 DL Carmelo McKenzie planning West Virginia visit

And for good reason as programs continue to jump into the mix with scholarship offers including one of the latest from West Virginia.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2026 defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie is taking his recruitment in stride at this stage of the process.

McKenzie, 6-foot-2, 290-pounds, found out about the offer after a conversation with defensive line coach William Green who let him know that he was impressed with his skill set up front.

“He told me he loved my film and things like that,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect knows a little bit about the Mountaineers at this stage but plans on doing research in order to see how he could fit into the school on the field and off it.

McKenzie plans to take a visit to Morgantown either during the spring or summer and is excited to see what the school is like as well as the campus and facilities.

All of the programs are targeting McKenzie as a nose guard but he believes he has the versatility to play multiple spots up front if coaches want him to do that.

McKenzie will place a strong emphasis on the development of schools at his position and he also wants to have a strong connection with the coaching staff.