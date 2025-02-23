Pitching is dominant as WVU sweeps doubleheader against Lipscomb

West Virginia baseball continued their hot start to the season on Sunday, sweeping their doubleheader against Lipscomb, winning game one 5-0, and game two, 4-2. West Virginia's pitching staff gave up just two runs between the two games combined, helping the Mountaineers secure the doubleheader sweep and series win. Game four of the series is set for noon on Monday and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

Game One

It was a pitching masterclass by West Virginia in game one. The Mountaineers earned the 5-0 shutout victory, using five pitchers who only gave up two combined hits in the win. Things would sit scoreless through the first half of the game as neither lineup could scratch across a run. In the first, WVU had runners on second and third with one out, but would not be able to get either across. Logan Sauve would try to take home on a wild pitch, but the ball took a fortuitous bounce off the backstop, getting to the Lipscomb catcher who tagged Sauve out. Then, West Virginia stayed aggressive as Sam White attempted a steal of home but was thrown out to end the inning. Lipscomb would get their first hit of the game in the fourth inning and it caused trouble for WVU's Robby Porco. Porco gave up a one-out double, and after a ground out, he walked two batters in a row to load the bases. Porco would then hand the ball to Chase Meyer who was able to get a strikeout on a full count to end the inning and keep the game scoreless. WVU's offense took that momentum and ran with it in the fifth inning. Chase Swain hit a home run, his first of the season to start the inning and then Kyle West would later connect on a two-run home run to give the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead. Lipscomb would not record another hit until the eighth inning, as Meyer (1-0) controlled the middle innings for the Mountaineers. Meyer finished the day tossing 3.1 innings, giving up one hit, two walks, and struck out five. Porco finished the game going 3.2 innings, walking five, surrendering one hit while striking out five. WVU used three more pitchers after those two, and they all put up a scoreless effort over a combined two innings of work. The Mountaineers added two more runs in the seventh, as Sauve tripled before Sam White scored him on an RBI ground out. Then, Alex Marot hit an infield single, before Armani Guzman came into the game to run for Marot. Guzman advanced to third on an error and then he scored on a ground out from Jace Rinehart. Lipscomb starting pitcher Rigo Ramos tossed 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on five hits, walking five, and striking out three. WVU's offense totaled nine hits in game one, as Sauve and West each had two. The Mountaineers walked five times and struck out six times. WVU's pitching staff held Lipscomb to two total hits, striking out 12, while walking eight. They stranded 10 runners on base for the Bison.

Game Two